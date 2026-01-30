The Los Angeles Rams are facing a familiar off-season crossroads, and once again, the focal point is Matthew Stafford. Following a heartbreaking 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship, the retirement rumors surrounding the 37-year-old quarterback have returned to a fever pitch.

While the outside world speculates, Rams legend Aaron Donald is making his stance crystal clear. On a recent episode of the Inner Circle Podcast, the future Hall of Famer threw his full support behind his former teammate, emphasizing that as long as Stafford is under center, Los Angeles is a Super Bowl contender.

“I know it's tough because he played lights out, man,” Donald said. “I always say it like this: as long as you got that guy on the field, you got an opportunity to get it done.”

Aaron Donald on the future of Matthew Stafford: “As long as you’ve got THAT guy… you’ve got a chance.

Aaron Donald on the future of Matthew Stafford: "As long as you've got THAT guy… you've got a chance.

"I texted him yesterday… hell of a game, hell of a season." 💪

Donald isn’t just speaking from a place of friendship; he’s looking at the cold, hard numbers. Despite being in his 17th NFL season, Matthew Stafford turned in what many consider the best statistical year of his career.

He led the league with 4,707 passing yards and a franchise-record 46 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. That performance earned him First-Team All-Pro honors and a spot as a finalist for the Associated Press MVP award.

Even in the Rams' final game of the season, Stafford was surgical. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over. According to the Associated Press, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 350-plus yards and three-plus scores with zero turnovers and still lose a playoff game.

“He's a special talent,” Donald added. “To be year 17 and had the year he had, an MVP-caliber season… I just texted him yesterday and told him, ‘Hell of a game, hell of a season, and I'm proud of him.'”

The Rams now wait for Stafford to decide if he has one more run in him. If you ask Aaron Donald, the answer is simple: if No. 9 is healthy, the window is wide open.