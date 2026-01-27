Following his team's disappointing NFC Championship loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared a moment with his daughters, as his wife, Kelly, showed.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share two videos of Stafford from their Nest camera. He is seen tucking in his daughters and giving them kisses before likely going to bed himself.

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shared this video of the Rams QB tucking in his daughters after a tough NFCCG loss ❤️ (via kbstafford89/ig) pic.twitter.com/EB4v1Vflcg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2026

“After leaving everything out on that field and coming up short, at 2:30 am, this was Matthew,” Kelly Stafford wrote over the video.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly and daughters were at the Rams' NFC Championship loss to the Seahawks

Stafford's entire family was in Seattle to root him on when the Rams took on the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. He shared a moment with them before the game.

Article Continues Below

He approached his daughters and wife before the game kicked off. The Rams and Kelly Stafford co-posted the video together on Instagram.

Unfortunately, the Rams lost the NFC Championship to their division rivals, the Seahawks. Stafford played well, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

That concluded a stellar 2025 campaign for Stafford. He led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) while only throwing eight interceptions.

More than likely, Stafford is heading towards his first NFL MVP award. He is a former three-time Pro Bowler, and his 2025 season earned him First-team All-Pro honors, but the NFL MVP has always eluded him.

The Rams were hoping to win their second Super Bowl with Stafford. Previously, the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, capping off Stafford's first season with the team. They were able to beat the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears in the playoffs before visiting Seattle.

Stafford is a former first-overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for the Detroit Lions for 12 seasons before being traded to the Rams.