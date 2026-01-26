It was surely disappointing that the Los Angeles Rams won't make the Super Bowl in 2026, but Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, posted a video on Instagram that showed the best part of his life outside of the football field.

Kelly Stafford co-posted a video with the Rams, captioned “Most Valuable Dad [blue heart emoji],” a riff on his likely first-ever MVP award coming soon.

Matthew Stafford is seen embracing his four daughters before the game and giving his wife a kiss. Football is his job, but Stafford is also a family man.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams failed to reach their second Super Bowl together

Stafford was hoping to lead the Rams to another Super Bowl four years after winning one against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams and Seattle Seahawks played in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.

Both quarterbacks were on fire. They combined for 720 passing yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. They both had a fumble, however, which they recovered.

Ultimately, the game was decided by the defenses. The final score (31-27) remained the same throughout the fourth quarter. There were four possessions in the final period, but none ended in points.

The Seahawks opened the quarter with a punt. The Rams would go 84 yards on 14 plays on their next drive, but would turn it over on downs. The Seahawks would punt it after an 11-play, 49-yard drive, but the Rams weren't able to score on their last drive, which started with 25 seconds left in the game.

This put an end to Stafford's 2025 campaign. He had one of the best seasons of his career, and he very well may take home the NFL MVP award for the first time.

In 2025, he passed for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. He led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns this year, and he only threw eight interceptions. This was a big rebound from his 2024 season, during which he passed for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns.