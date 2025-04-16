The Los Angeles Rams will fill eight open spots. Every spot comes via the 2025 NFL Draft.

General manager Les Snead placed a new emphasis on finding draft gems after their rough 2022 season. Names like Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, and last year's top rookie Jared Verse arrived. All turning this franchise into a reborn playoff contender.

Los Angeles has plenty of positions to address. Sean McVay assured quarterback is ruled out, however. McVay revealed he hadn't done much homework on this year's QB class. Yet, Shedeur Sanders got mentioned as a possible No. 26 pick. Even Alabama star Jalen Milroe is meeting with the franchise this week, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

But quarterback is not the most pressing need here. Not with Matthew Stafford back for another round. Even fellow Super Bowl winning QB Jimmy Garoppolo returns. Snead, McVay and the Rams have other areas to address.

This time we're not referring to any mock simulators here. We're basing these picks off need, intel and draft value. Time to dive into this new Rams mock draft. And the 26th pick is…

Rams bolster offense with Colston Loveland to start draft

Tyler Higbee has been the quintessential team player and leader in the locker room. But Higbee is aging and nearing the end of the line. There's not much help after him either — as the rest of the TE room looks like smaller offensive tackles based on their blocking ability.

McVay needs a TE who can open this offense further. Plus stress out linebackers and safeties.

Colston Loveland of Michigan looks available by the late first round. He's garnered comparisons to Detroit Lions star TE Sam LaPorta. McVay will likely fawn over his big wideout frame, but also ability to execute the route tree even at 6-foot-6, 248-pounds. Just imagine the mismatches McVay can draw up with Loveland, Nacua and newcomer Davante Adams all together.

Rams add extra explosive element to offense

Not ruling out additional wide receiver help either. Even with the Loveland addition. The departure of Cooper Kupp persuades the 90th pick in the third round: Tory Horton of Colorado State.

Horton fits perfectly in this L.A. offense off his releases — which Adams, Nacua and former star Kupp were skilled at. The CSU and Nevada star brings a nose for the football reminiscent of a ball-hawking cornerback.

McVay, Stafford and company will love this strength from Horton: He rarely drops the ball. He's not much of a 50/50 jump ball option in the red zone. But Horton walks into a WR friendly offense here. Plus adds a needed deep threat for this offense.

Rams close day 2 with safety help

Pick 101 hails from the defensive side, and defending national champs.

Lathan Ransom of Ohio State arrives here. He brings the eyes, instincts and run-tracking ability to address the Rams' need at safety. Ransom brings sledgehammer-like hits in the middle.

L.A. can hide his deep coverage flaws off its front seven. He's capable of becoming a fan favorite off his hard hits.

Guard help and USC stars fill rest of Rams class

Selection No. 127 bolsters interior offensive line help. The Rams grab Sacramento State star Jackson Slater, who brings strong core strength and fundamentally sound pad level on running plays.

Jaylin Smith of USC lands next at 190th. Smith brings the needed CB/safety flexibility the Rams need for their coveted “star” role. Smith was known as “J-Rock” for Snoop Dogg's youth football league.

Jeffrey Bassa of Oregon arrives at 195th overall. Bassa moved inside in Eugene after starting as a weakside LB. He's a strong pre-snap communicator and downhill hitter. The NFC West champs later pivot back to USC for pick 201 — grabbing running back Jo'Quavious Marks from the Trojans. Marks brings running/receiving ability over to fill needed backfield depth.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson of Kentucky closes out this 2025 Rams class at No. 202, giving L.A. special teams help.