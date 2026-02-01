The Los Angeles Rams will have a newer version of Puka Nacua in 2026. That's because he showed off a new hairstyle ahead of the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl games.

Gone is the long strands of black hair. The All-Pro wideout now has a shorter haired look — captured on Saturday as he checked into the hotel.

Looking clean for his second Pro Bowl‼️ Pro Bowl Games — Tuesday 8pm ET on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/E3KgIQnLZv — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2026

Perhaps this new style could lead into the Rams star putting on a show. Yet he became a 100-catch WR with longer hair.

Nacua won't be running through defenders like he does on Sundays — as the annual league all-star game no longer goes with the padded contest. In fact, Nacua will be a part of a brand new format.

Puka Nacua rumored role in representing Rams at Pro Bowl

Saturday marked the first time that a Pro Bowl event wasn't taking place for the league. No Sunday events took place too.

That's because the league moved it to Tuesday — as the games will now help kick off Super Bowl week.

This literally means Nacua will take part in the big game after all, despite his Rams falling to the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 25. However, the 2026 version is witnessing early controversy.

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders earned a Pro Bowl alternate nod, despite not putting up numbers that cement a nomination. Furthermore, many fans already aren't liking the games moving into the Super Bowl festivities — as the games have always been separate from one another.

Still, Nacua will likely take part in various skills competitions. He looks bound for the 7-on-7 tournament played inside the Monscone Center in San Francisco.

But he's also scheduled to have a role with the Toyota Glow Up Classic — a girls flag football game played under UV lights as part of Super Bowl week.