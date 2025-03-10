The Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver room looks different with the addition of Davante Adams. And the team signed one of its own. Also, another Rams receiver must decide what to do about jersey No. 17, and Puka Nacua said he won’t just hand it over to Adams.

Nacua made his comments on the Pat McAfee Show.

“The text I sent him was, man I’ve only seen a couple clips of your basketball tape but I think we might have to play a couple games of ‘PIG,’ ” Nacua said. “I’ve seen the Taco Bell commercial in the house. I’ve got to add things into this negotiation. It’s not going to be easy. I guess I have the upper-hand that I’m in LA. I was in LA first. Obviously I didn’t wear No. 17 first. He’s been doing it for a while. But in this Blue & Yellow uniform, I’ve been the one wearing No. 17. Hopefully I’ll be a good negotiator and we’ll see.”

Rams WR Puka Nacua has new running mate

One of the most important parts of the Rams getting Adams is what he adds to Nacua. The 32-year-old Adams showed last year he can still get open. His route running is still among the best in the NFL. And his line-of-scrimmage releases allow him to create separation, according to a post on X by AJ Schulte.

Davante Adams was 14th in ESPN's separation score last season despite his age.

Still an elite separator and will bring the juice the Rams have missed since OBJ in their Super Bowl run.

He teams with Nacua, who caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards as a rookie in 2023. Nacua missed six games in 2024, but still had 79 catches for 990 yards. At that pace he would have finished with 1,530 yards.

Meanwhile, Adams also played 11 games in 2024. He totaled 67 catches for 854 yards. So this looks like a duo that will thrive together, just like Nacua did with Cooper Kupp.

Rams coach Sean McVay desperately wanted Adams for his offense. He even took the recruitment long distance, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“He's been recruiting Davante Adams, who is in Japan, so the time difference has made things a little bit difficult with regard to getting him,” Garafolo said. “He’s been recruiting him hard. Been trying to get him there. He finally got it done. He's so jacked. More than normal Sean McVay Sunday jacked.

“He said it’s like putting together a basketball team right now. He’s basically putting together a starting five with the five skill positions you’ve got right now. This guy’s a real X. He’s fired up about the idea of his three wide receiver sets.”