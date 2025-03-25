While Puka Nacua plans on a limited NFL career, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford seems happy with the receiver cards he’s been dealt for 2025. However, the Rams have been urged to draft Jaxson Dart in a twist ESPN mock draft.

Stafford will likely play his final NFL season in 2025. He mulled over retirement before 2023 and this past season. So it would make sense for the Rams to look for his successor.

That’s what ex-GM Mike Tannenbaum thinks in his version of a mock draft.

“Matthew Stafford's contract restructure will make him the Rams' starter for at least another season,” Tannenbaum wrote. “But if I'm taking over the Rams' GM role today, I'm absolutely eyeing the future.”

Would QB Jaxson Dart fit nicely with Rams?

Dart has surprised many NFL observers by running up the draft boards in recent weeks.

“Dart excelled in Lane Kiffin's scheme at Ole Miss, throwing 72 touchdown passes over his three years in Oxford,” Tannenbaum wrote. “He has risen on draft boards in the past few months, too. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl and was, in my opinion, the best thrower at the combine. Dart has a sturdy lower frame and really good movement skills, and he has a lot of upside.”

Tannenbaum isn’t the only person who likes what he has seen from Dart. And there’s probably a high degree of doubt whether Dart would last until pick No. 26, where the Rams sit. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder projects as a player who could develop into a starter in the league, according to nfl.com.

One of things that helps Dart’s draft stock is his consistent progression in college.

“Three-year SEC starter who saw improvement in play and production season after season,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Dart has a stocky build and average physical attributes but good makeup and intangibles. He’s fairly accurate and rarely overcomplicates things for himself. He won’t strike anyone as a running quarterback, but he can find tough yards on the ground.

“(Dart) can make full-field reads but looks more comfortable grazing from the trough of the simple. He will need to work with better anticipation and decisiveness to win in tight windows as a pro. Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy, but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it.”

The Rams have needs at tight end, offensive tackle, linebacker, and cornerback. Picking Dart would ignore every one of those needs. NFL Network projects the Rams to take a different Ole Miss player, cornerback Trey Amos. Also, linebacker Jihaad Campbell is reportedly on the Rams radar.