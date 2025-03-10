The day before the legal tampering period in the NFL was full of fireworks, and that included Davante Adams signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year deal. Adams gets to stay close to home while also having a real chance to compete, but before the deal was made, head coach Sean McVay was trying his best to recruit him, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The last couple of days, he's been recruiting Davante Adams, who is in Japan,” Garafolo said. “So the time difference has things a little bit difficult. He's been recruiting him hard, trying to get him there, and he finally got it done. He's so jacked, like more than normal Sunday Sean McVay jacked.”

The Rams now have a unique set of skill players on their offense, and McVay said it's reminiscent of a basketball team.

“[McVay] said it's like putting a basketball team together. You got Davanate, you got Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell. He's basically putting together a starting five on the court with your five skill positions that you have right now. He has a real X, if you get [Davante] out on the edge and he's 1-on-1, he's still winning that,” Garafolo said.

The Rams do have several players who look like they can win 1-on-1 matchups with their skill sets, which can bode well for their offense and make Matthew Stafford's job easier.

Davanate Adams signs with Rams

Davanate Adams spent almost more than half the season with the New York Jets last year after getting traded by the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams was able to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, and the hope was that his addition would help them, but it did not do much. With the Jets cleaning out their front office, they didn't have Adams in their future plans and released him.

There were thoughts that Adams would follow Rodgers wherever he goes, but he still hasn't signed with a team. For Adams, it seems like staying on the West Coast and having the chance to win was important to him, and the Rams gave him both of those options.

The Rams got as far as the Divisional Round last season after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card. With the future of Cooper Kupp looking bleak, the Adams move makes it look less likely that the wide receiver stays on the team, and will either get traded or released.