The Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams experiment in the Big Apple did not last long as the New York Jets have now parted ways with both players. The Jets have officially released Davante Adams after less than one full season with the team. Both him and Rodgers will be looking for new teams this offseason, and a lot of people expect them to team up together once again.

“The #Jets are now officially releasing WR Davante Adams,” Tom Pelissero said in a post.

Related New York Jets NewsArticle continues below
Allen Lazard in a Jets uniform with question marks around him
NFL rumors: Jets give Allen Lazard permission to seek trade, but there’s a catch
Please use attached photo, Aaron Rodgers head on he teacher's body. as aaron rodgers could go from the jets to the giants as a bridge quarterback after stafford re-signed with the rams.
NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers would be ‘perfectly fine’ mentoring young QB with next team
New York Jets running backs Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isiah Davis
NFL rumors: Jets likely to let big-name running back hit free agency in 2026

This move is going to save the Jets a lot of money as Davante Adams did not have any guaranteed money left on his contract.

“The Jets will save $29.9M in salary cap space by releasing Davante Adams,” Adam Schefter said in a post. “He had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract.”