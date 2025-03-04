The Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams experiment in the Big Apple did not last long as the New York Jets have now parted ways with both players. The Jets have officially released Davante Adams after less than one full season with the team. Both him and Rodgers will be looking for new teams this offseason, and a lot of people expect them to team up together once again.

“The #Jets are now officially releasing WR Davante Adams,” Tom Pelissero said in a post.

This move is going to save the Jets a lot of money as Davante Adams did not have any guaranteed money left on his contract.

“The Jets will save $29.9M in salary cap space by releasing Davante Adams,” Adam Schefter said in a post. “He had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract.”