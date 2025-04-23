The Los Angeles Rams may have Matthew Stafford for now, but they are reportedly looking to the future in the upcoming NFL Draft.

After an offseason in which, according to reports, Stafford tested the trade market with the Rams' blessing, Sean McVay and Co. know that the proverbial clock is ticking for Stafford's time in L.A. And that's why the Rams are looking at multiple quarterbacks in the draft, including Tyler Shough and Kyle McCord.

“Louisville's Tyler Shough has emerged late, with great arm strength and 6-foot-5 size. ‘He's my No. 2 quarterback,' an AFC executive said. And one NFL general manager went as far as to say he would not be surprised if Shough went on Day 1,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. “I've heard that some people with the Rams are very high on Shough (though they don't have a second-round pick), and the Giants have done a lot of work here, too.”

Fowler also labeled the Rams' interest, as well as that of the Jacksonville Jaguars, in McCord as “sneaky.”

The Rams' reported desire for a quarterback early in the draft led Dan Graziano to say that other teams are “keeping an eye” on the Rams' 26th overall pick and that there may be some teams trying to trade up to select a QB before the Rams get a shot.

Whether it's early or late, it makes sense for the Rams to take a quarterback at some point during the draft. Stafford is 37 years old and very well may be cut or traded following the 2025 season, meaning it will be time for a new QB in L.A.

The team currently has Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett on the roster, although Garoppolo, who will turn 34 this season, flamed out as the Las Vegas Raiders' starter and has played just seven games over the past two seasons. Additionally, Bennett, while an elite college player, has never played an NFL game. He spent his first season in the league on the reserve/non-football list and spent the entire 2024 season as the backup and then third-string quarterback on the Rams' roster.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday and the Rams have pick Nos. 26, 90, 101, 127, 190, 195, 201, and 202.