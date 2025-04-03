The Los Angeles Rams had an excellent 2024 season. Los Angeles went on a deep playoff run, coming painfully close to making an NFC Championship game appearance. Now the Rams are reloaded and ready to make another playoff push during the 2025 season this fall.

The Rams were the talk of the NFL earlier in the offseason. Los Angeles briefly flirted with the idea of trading QB Matthew Stafford. Eventually, the two sides agreed on a new contract.

Several NFL executives were interested to see what happened behind the scenes with Stafford's situation.

“I would love to know how the conversation with Stafford went and whether he felt jilted or appreciated by it,” an exec said. “They were able to give him the opportunity to see if the grass was greener without ever losing him. They could stand on that, and that is a really powerful thing for a team, especially if they felt good about their offer.”

One NFL executive believes that the Rams are secretly okay having Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback.

“I think secretly they have faith in Jimmy Garoppolo,” a third exec said. “You don’t mess around with your starting quarterback unless you are confident in the other guy.”

The executive is right that NFL teams do not play fast and loose with quarterbacks, especially franchise guys like Stafford. That said, the Rams are at a bit of a crossroads as a franchise. It may have made sense to move Stafford if the Rams were okay pivoting to a new strategy for one season.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford excited about Davante Adams addition

Rams QB Matthew Stafford seems to be happy he stayed in Los Angeles.

Not only did Stafford get a huge pay day, he also got a new wide receiver to throw to. Los Angeles brought in Davante Adams in free agency.

Stafford has nothing but respect for Adams as one of the NFL's better wide receivers.

“I have a ton of respect for him, the way he goes about his business and the way he plays the game,” Stafford said. “He’s been a big-time in this league for a long time, so happy to have him. I know he’s going to be a big addition to our team.”

Adams effectively replaces Cooper Kupp in LA's offense. He will line up next to Puka Nacua in the starting lineup.