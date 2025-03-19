The Miami Dolphins have been busy at work this offseason after signing numerous players through free agency. After finishing the 2024 season with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs, the franchise hopes to build a more competitive roster for head coach Mike McDaniel.

To do so, the Dolphins are bringing in championship experience after signing two-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Gay will likely provide depth for Miami's front seven.

“Source: Free-agent linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal.”

The 27-year-old linebacker has experience playing both inside and outside linebacker. The first four years of his career were spent with the Kansas City Chiefs where he won his two Super Bowls (2022 and 2023 seasons). He played for the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 campaign, where he recorded 28 total tackles (19 solo), two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

Acquiring Gay should help maintain Miami's strong defensive front. The Dolphins ranked fourth in total defense in 2024, allowing an average of 313.4 yards per game. They finished with the ninth-ranked pass defense and rush defense.

Willie Gay Jr. is the 13th player the Dolphins have added through free agency this offseason. The front office has brought in several notable names, including quarterback Zach Wilson, left tackle Larry Borom, wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.

The additions can provide Miami with more sustainable depth. Injuries plagued the Dolphins' roster last season with Tua Tagovailoa being the main concern. The 27-year-old quarterback suffered his fourth career concussion last season. Three of which have been sustained during his career in the NFL, while Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide in college.

Miami owns the No. 13 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. They'll have the opportunity to find a solid rookie with the potential to continue building the roster and get back to being a playoff-caliber team. The Dolphins missed the postseason for the first time since the 2021 season and will want to make sure they are in contention once again with a solid roster on paper.