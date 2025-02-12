The Miami Dolphins missed the playoffs for the first time since Mike McDaniel was named head coach in 2022. Miami finished the 2024 season with a disappointing 8-9 record after earning Wild Card berths the previous two years. As a result, McDaniel fired two assistant coaches.

The Dolphins are hoping to turn things around in 2025, which led to the team’s most recent hire. Miami has brought in former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as senior passing game coordinator, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X. Slowik previously served as pass game specialist during McDaniel’s sole season as the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Dolphins will retain Frank Smith as OC and Darrell Bevell remains the quarterbacks coach/ pass game coordinator. But now Slowik will slot between them as a senior coordinator. Former player turned coach Wes Welker, who served as wide receivers coach and pass game specialist, was let go by the Dolphins after the team failed to reach the playoffs this season.

Can Bobby Slowik help the Dolphins bounce back in 2025?

Slowik parlayed his time in San Francisco into the offensive coordinator position with the Texans in 2023. His work with C.J. Stroud in his historic rookie season drew substantial praise and made Slowik a head coaching candidate. However, he decided to stay in Houston where Stroud regressed in 2024. The sophomore signal caller saw his passing yards drop while his touchdowns stagnated and his interceptions more than doubled. Stroud's struggles no doubt played a role in Slowik’s dismissal from the Texans.

Houston actually finished 10-7 and won the AFC South in both of Slowik’s seasons with the team. But a discouraging loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round left head coach DeMeco Ryans looking for a change.

The Texans fell from 13th overall in yards per game in 2023 to 22nd in 2024. Houston finished 12th in scoring last year but was just 19th in points per game this season. Now Slowik will attempt to rebuild his once considerable reputation with Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback and Mike McDaniel as his head coach.

The Dolphins’ season fell apart after Tagovailoa was forced to miss time with a concussion. The team was unable to recover from losing Tua for six games, which seemed to be the difference between a playoff appearance and missing out on the postseason altogether. Dolphins GM Chris Grier demanded Tagovailoa protect himself from taking big hits in the future, as Miami needs the quarterback to be available.

Slowik will also inherit wideout Tyreek Hill. Despite channeling his inner Antonio Brown and quitting on the Dolphins during their Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, the team is not expected to trade the veteran receiver.