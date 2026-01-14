This 2026 offseason could be the end of an era for a lot of players in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers could be done in Pittsburgh with the Steelers after his age 42 season. Mike Tomlin just announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down as head coach, and now, wide receiver Adam Thielen is retiring from the league after 12 seasons in the league, he announced on his Instagram story.

Thielen was a very underrated receiver in the league, even toward the end of his career. Thielen was an elite route runner and made a ton of plays during his prime with the Vikings. Thielen played his first nine seasons in Minnesota, followed by two years in Carolina with the Panthers. He was only a 1,000-yard receiver three times in his career, and he did it once in Carolina. After two years in Carolina, Thielen went back to the Vikings but ended his campaign with the Steelers. He caught only 11 passes for the Steelers, and after this recent playoff loss, he decided to hang up the cleats.

Thielen ends his career with 704 receptions, 8,497 yards, and 64 touchdowns. In 2020, Thielen caught 14 touchdowns. He lived in the end zone during his career, and he proved to be a lot of fantasy owners' dream player.

The veteran receiver is going out on his own terms. He proved that in 2024, he still had a lot of gas in the tank. 2025 was a rough year for him, catching only 19 passes for 186 yards. Whatever Thielen does next, he will excel in it.