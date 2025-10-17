The Minnesota Vikings’ Week 6 bye allowed the banged up team to rest several key players ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Minnesota isn’t fully healthy coming out of the break. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain. Carson Wentz will start in Week 7 with McCarthy unavailable, setting up a revenge game for the former Eagles QB.

While McCarthy remains out, the Vikings received some positive injury news ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Philadelphia. Minnesota activated Blake Cashman from injured reserve and he’s likely to start in Week 7, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

The veteran linebacker had been sidelined since the season opener against the Chicago Bears. Cashman landed on IR with a hamstring strain, forcing him to miss a minimum of four games. With Minnesota’s bye, he’s had five weeks to recover from the injury.

Blake Cashman set to start in Vikings-Eagles clash

The Vikings opened Cashman’s 21-day IR return window earlier this week. That gave the team three weeks to activate the veteran defender or lose him for the remainder of the season. The seventh-year pro has progressed in his recovery and he’s ready to suit up on Sunday.

Cashman signed a three-year contract with Minnesota after a breakout season with the Houston Texans in 2023. He led the Vikings with 68 solo tackles and 112 total take downs in his first year with the team. Cashman was fourth in sacks (4.5) and fifth in passes defended (eight) for Minnesota last season.

The Vikings’ defense has played well over the first five games in 2025, ranking sixth overall. However, Minnesota is far stronger against the pass than the run. The team boasts the second-best pass defense in the league, while its rush defense ranks 24th.

Cashman is a strong run defender. He earned an 84.7 rush defense grade in 2023 and a 73.9 mark last season, per PFF.

The Eagles’ offense has struggled mightily in 2025. Philadelphia went from the eighth-best overall offense in 2024 to the third-worst this year. However, the team is looking to rebound from back-to-back losses and Nick Sirianni’s squad will be eager to establish the run against Minnesota.

Containing Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts when they get through the first level of a defense is no small feat. But it’s essential to stopping the Eagles’ offense. Cashman could play a pivotal role for the Vikings in his return to action in Week 7.