As a team that's still near the bottom of the league's power rankings heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have plenty of improvements to make before they're considered an AFC powerhouse. However, with the NFL Draft being a time when teams try to improve their roster via trade, the Patriots' offense could become significantly better by acquiring tight end Kyle Pitts from the Atlanta Falcons.

After being selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, there's no doubt that Pitts' value has seemingly dropped over the years. However, with an offense that desperately needs weapons for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, Pitts could be what — or, rather who — the doctor ordered.

Patriots should trade for Kyle Pitts during 2025 NFL Draft

Although the Patriots improved their offense by signing Stefon Diggs in free agency, New England's receiving corps is far from complete. Going into the 2025 season, the Patriots' receivers are a bit uninspiring, aside from Diggs. If they want their offense to take strides with Maye, the Patriots need to add at least one weapon.

Here's what New England's receiving group looks like with two weeks until the 2025 NFL Draft.

Patriots 2025 WRs

Stefon Diggs

DeMario Douglas

Kayshon Boutte

Kendrick Bourne

Mack Hollins

Ja'Lynn Polk

Javon Baker

JaQuae Jackson

John Jiles

After spending the No. 3 pick in 2024 on Drake Maye, he's who the team hopes to be their franchise quarterback for years and years. However, with a receiving corps as lackluster as New England's, adding Pitts should be welcomed with open arms. He's not a receiver, but he'd be an impactful addition to Mike Vrabel's offense as a slot receiver-tight end hybrid.

Even though Pitts hasn't performed like a No. 4 overall pick probably should, a change of scenery could be good for the Falcons' tight end. Now, is New England the place that will help him unlock his potential? The chances may even be greater with Maye at the helm.

As a player who hasn't seemed to transition into the NFL, he possesses a “What if?” factor. Pitts came into the league with 4.44 speed, following a college career where he totaled over 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns with the Florida Gators.

And for the potential cost of a Day 2 pick — in which the Patriots hold three — Pitts could be a desirable pickup for New England. Now, given his lack of production and his expiring contract, Pitts could cost even less than the rumored Day 2 pick if they really want to get rid of him.

But, with both of those two factors, the Falcons might be intrigued to move on from Pitts, trading him to the Patriots during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Why would Falcons trade Kyle Pitts to Patriots?

While the Falcons could be interested in keeping their former No. 4 pick, his expiring contract is one of the bigger reasons they might want to move on from Pitts. Before the 2024 season, Pitts' contract extension could've got as high as four years for $70 million, per Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton. However, that was with the pretense that Pitts would have a Pro Bowl-All-Pro type season, which he did not. In 2024, Pitts finished the year with just over 600 yards and four touchdowns, coming in well short of an All-Pro campaign.

But, with one more year on his contract left, Atlanta could forego the decision on whether or not to re-sign him by just trading him off while he still has trade value. If Pitts somehow has another dud of a season, trading him could become even more difficult.

On top of his contract situation, the Patriots could be attractive suitors because of their Day 2 picks. Since New England has the fourth pick in each round due to how they finished the 2024 season, Atlanta might be more interested in what they have to offer compared to other teams. Pick No. 36 is far more appealing than, say, pick No. 60.

And if they could secure a somewhat high Day 2 pick for a player who hasn't reached their expectations, that seems like a smart idea for the Falcons.

How would Kyle Pitts fit into Patriots offense?

With Diggs seemingly ahead of schedule in his ACL recovery, he may be at 100% by the beginning of the 2025 regular season. However, if he isn't, the need for offensive weapons is even more important, especially ones who could ideally produce immediately for the Patriots.

And while his previous seasons might not prove he has such prerequisites, the Patriots could be the place for him to blossom into the player the Falcons thought he would be.

In an offense without many other weapons stealing targets from him, Pitts could be more of a big slot receiver in New England, given his size and speed. And as a player who would be a mismatch nightmare for opposing cornerbacks, his presence as a receiver might do more good than him in a traditional tight end position. At 6-foot-6, 246 pounds, there aren't many cornerbacks — or even linebackers — who would be a proper matchup for Pitts. He's too fast for most linebackers and simply too big for most cornerbacks. On paper, he's the perfect target for a stagnant offense.

Not only would he cause mismatch nightmares as a big slot receiver for the Patriots, but Pitts isn't a very good blocker by any means. And with tight ends being tasked with blocking occasionally, it's a glaring weak spot of his.

Kyle Pitts run-blocking grades via PFF

2021: 55.6 grade

55.6 grade 2022: 52.2 grade

52.2 grade 2023: 31.2 grade

31.2 grade 2024: 46.1 grade

While the grade wasn't terrible in his rookie season, it's gone down nearly every year, though he saw a slight increase from 2023 to 2024. Regardless, his blocking is enough of a negative that he should genuinely consider becoming more of a full-time receiver. Whether it's with the Falcons, Patriots, or some other team that trades for him around the 2025 NFL Draft, it's a move he should highly consider.

So, not only does Pitts fit into the Patriots' offense well, but it makes sense for New England to pursue a trade with Atlanta's tight end. The Falcons don't seem to want to keep him, and the Patriots desperately need offensive weapons. It's a win-win.