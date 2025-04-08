The NFL is counting down the days until the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, this year. But before fans can get to that, a recap of NFL free agency is needed, as there was a lot of player movement across the league. All player movement (unless otherwise noted) is sourced from CBS Sports and Spotrac.

While a number of big names stayed with their current teams, a lot of players will be donning new uniforms this upcoming season. To help recap everything that has happened this NFL offseason, here is the next edition of ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)

It was an offseason of losses for the Philadelphia Eagles – after their Super Bowl win, of course – but they still hold onto the top spot in these NFL Power Rankings. Having lost Milton Williams (NE) and Josh Sweat (AZ) from their defense, the Eagles were able to keep linebacker Zach Baun on a three-year deal, helping keep some of their defensive talent in-house.

It was not a big offseason of additions for the Eagles, who added Azeez Ojulari, Joshua Uche, and Adoree' Jackson on defense while bringing in two tight ends and running back AJ Dillon on offense. Overall, it was a quieter offseason for the Eagles as they turn their eyes toward April's NFL Draft.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

Retaining linebacker Nick Bolton before free agency began was a big win for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they kept their defensive leader. Kansas City also brought back a lot of depth pieces – while none of the players in this group are big-time contributors, the likes of Kareem Hunt, Charles Omenihu, and others will contribute this upcoming season.

Externally, the Chiefs upgraded at cornerback and offensive line, bringing in cornerback Kristian Fulton from the Los Angeles Chargers and tackle Jaylon Moore from the San Francisco 49ers. Moore's contract is the most surprising of the bunch, as he received a larger contract (two-year, $30 million) than most expected, but the OL group in free agency was not very strong.

3. Buffalo Bills (no change)

It was another offseason of bringing in outside talent for the Buffalo Bills, as they focused on upgrading their pass rush. Buffalo brought in Joey Bosa (one-year, $12.6 million), Michael Hoecht (three-year, $21 million), and Larry Ogunjobi (one-year, $6.6 million) to shore up their front seven on defense, hopefully improving an area that was a sore spot last season. Offensively, the Bills added former LAC receiver Josh Palmer on a three-year deal, as the veteran is likely going to become Josh Allen's security blanket.

The front office focused more on handing out extensions this offseason, as Allen (six-year/$330 million), Gregory Rousseau (four-year, $80 million), Khalil Shakir (four-year, $60.2 million), and Terrel Bernard (four-year, $50 million) were all locked up on multi-year deals. For Allen, his six-year extension comes with $250 million guaranteed, ensuring he remains with Buffalo until 2031.

4. Washington Commanders (no change)

The Washington Commanders were busy in the trade market this offseason, acquiring WR Deebo Samuel and LT Laremy Tunsil to shore up their offense. While Samuel's time in the Bay Area was up, it was a bit surprising to see the Houston Texans move on from Tunsil, but the Commanders certainly got better with both moves.

In free agency, Washington kept Bobby Wagner (one-year, $9.5 million) and Zach Ertz (one-year, $6.25 million) among others, released defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and replaced him with former San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw on a three-year deal.

5. Baltimore Ravens (+1)

Keeping left tackle Ronnie Stanley (three-years, $60 million) was the key offseason objective for the Baltimore Ravens, and they succeeded in retaining Lamar Jackson's best blocker. But outside of that, adding DeAndre Hopkins on a one-year deal and bringing in Cooper Rush as Jackson's backup highlights a quiet offseason for the Ravens.

6. Detroit Lions (-1)

With Carlton Davis heading to the New England Patriots, the Detroit Lions brought over former New York Jets CB D.J. Reed as his replacement – and that's really the extent of their offseason. While Detroit also brought in Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox alongside Reed to overhaul their CB room, it was a quieter offseason of bringing back depth pieces on cheaper, one-year deals.

7. Denver Broncos (no change)

It has been quite a strong offseason for the Denver Broncos so far, as they set out to shore up their already-strong defense. Re-signing DT D.J. Jones, plus adding safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, will help send Denver into next season with one of the best defensive units in the entire league.

A key addition for the offense was adding former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram on a two-year deal. While targeting a RB in April's NFL Draft is likely in the cards, they can at least cross TE off their list of draft targets.

8. Los Angeles Rams (+1)

While moving on from franchise cornerstone Cooper Kupp this offseason, adding Davante Adams in his place is a nice consolation prize for the Los Angeles Rams. Pairing Adams with a restructured Matthew Stafford – two years added two years to his contract – is the perfect way for this offense to hit the ground running moving forward. Some holes on defense still exist, but with how LAR has been able to draft defensive players lately – Jared Verse and Braden Fiske – they should be just fine.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)

It was an expensive offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to re-sign their players, as they were able to keep Chris Godwin (three-year, $66 million), Ben Bredeson (three-year, $22 million), and Lavonte David (one-year, $10 million) for at least another season. Externally, TB took a flier on edge Haason Reddick in hopes that he can find his game-changing pass rushing abilities again.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (+5)

The band is back together for the Cincinnati Bengals, as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins each signed four-year deals, helping push Cincy into the top-10 of ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings. Tying over $200 million to two wideouts moving forward does corner the Bengals, but they also didn't want to go against moves that Joe Burrow so publicly advocated for.

Trey Hendrickson looks to be the odd man out in terms of extensions, and he could find himself looking elsewhere this offseason if there is a contract standoff. Overall, it has been an offseason of re-signing their own guys, with only a few external free agents jumping ship and joining Cincinnati.

11. Minnesota Vikings (-1)

Including re-signings and free agent additions, the Minnesota Vikings came to terms with 16 players in free agency this offseason. Highlighted by the departure of Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota went heavy on offensive line improvements, adding center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries.

They were able to retain Aaron Jones and Byron Murphy Jr., among others, setting this team up for success in what looks to be JJ McCarthy's first season as the team's starting QB.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (no change)

While letting Bosa walk, the Chargers did retain Khalil Mack and Elijah Molden to help keep their defensive identity. They also focused on shoring up their OL, bringing back Bradley Bozeman and adding Mekhi Becton on two-year deals. Cornerback Dante Jackson (two-year, $13 million) will hopefully replace Fulton's contributions, and bringing in Najee Harris as the team's starting RB will probably be one of the more underrated moves of the entire free agency period.

13. Green Bay Packers (no change)

It's tough to compare this offseason to last offseason's spending spree for the Green Bay Packers, which will make this year look incredibly modest. But in true Green Bay fashion, the team stuck to their guns and made some improvements, but did so in a very quiet manner.

Adding guard Aaron Banks from SF and cornerback Nate Hobbs from LV are two underappreciated moves for the Packers, but add talent in exactly the right places. More talent is needed offensively, specifically at receiver, but Green Bay did precisely what you expected in free agency.

14. Chicago Bears (+9)

The tenure of Ben Johnson has started off with a bang with the Chicago Bears, as they had one of the busier offseasons across the league. Upgrading their offensive line was a paramount need this offseason, and through free agency and the trade market, they did just that.

Signing the best center (Drew Dalman), as well as trading for Joe Thuney (Chiefs) and Jonah Jackson (Rams), has helped turn this unit from a bottom-10 to a top-10 unit. Elsewhere, Ryan Poles added Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett to shore up their defensive line but has left the WR group alone, allowing Keenan Allen to hit free agency. The Bears are the big climbers in ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings, jumping up nine spots.

15. Houston Texans (-4)

By trading Tunsil and Kenyon Green, plus letting Shaq Mason hit the market, the Houston Texans took a massive step backward on their offensive line. While they did sign Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson and trade for Ed Ingram, CJ Stroud is going to be running for his life next season with the current status of the OL, dropping them four spots in ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings.

Houston was busy in the trade market, as Tunsil was moved to the Commanders and Green to the Eagles, with the latter move fetching safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in return. They also acquired WR Christian Kirk from the Jaguars, adding a WR2 into the mix for a team that, on paper, looks to be worse off than last season.

16. Seattle Seahawks (no change)

With offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb out and Klint Kubiak in, the Seattle Seahawks will be entering the 2025-26 NFL season with a new play-caller and a new quarterback. With Sam Darnold joining SEA on a three-year deal, the Seahawks will be turning to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offseason addition Cooper Kupp (three-year, $45 million) to head up their WR group.

After trading Metcalf and cutting Tyler Lockett, the group of pass catchers did take a step back this offseason, even with the addition of Kupp. Don't be surprised if Seattle uses a pick in one of the first three rounds on a wideout to pair with JSN for the long haul.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

Still without an answer at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers have added DK Metcalf to pair with George Pickens at receiver. Outside of Metcalf and his new five-year, $150 million massive extension, adding Darius Slay on a one-year deal has been it this offseason for PIT. As the only remaining landing spot for Aaron Rodgers for a starting job, expect a contract to be wrapped up when the NFL Draft rolls around in late April.

18. Atlanta Falcons (no change)

Michael Penix Jr. has been fully handed the keys on offense for the Atlanta Falcons, who mysteriously continue to keep Kirk Cousins and his bloated contract in their future plans. It's been a fairly quiet offseason for Atlanta, who retained left tackle Jake Matthews for two more years and added a few pieces (Divine Deablo, Leonard Floyd & Morgan Fox) to their pass rush.

19. Arizona Cardinals (-2)

It was a defensively focused offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, who landed the best pass rusher in Josh Sweat on a four-year deal. Picking up Sweat from the Eagles finally gives Jonathan Gannon a game-changer in the trenches, who will pair with fellow FA signee Calais Campbell, as well as re-signed Baron Browning, in rushing the passer.

Adding Zay Jones and Jacoby Brissett doesn't move the needle on offense, so it will once again be on the shoulders of the three playmakers on offense: Kyler Murray, James Conner, and Marvin Harrison Jr. The lack of improvements made to help the offseason (at least in free agency) knocks them down a few spots in our NFL Power Rankings.

20. New York Jets (+6)

The Aaron Glenn era is off and running for the Jets, as he and new general manager Darren Mougey were brought in this offseason to steer the plane. Swapping out Aaron Rodgers for Justin Fields gives this offense a new identity and a fresh start, two things it desperately needed, helping them jump up six spots in ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings.

Keeping LB Jamien Sherwood as its defensive leader is a key piece to retain, as is bringing in CB Brandon Stephens to replace the departed Reed. Elsewhere, the Jets added depth pieces on both sides of the ball as they prepare to draft seventh in this year's NFL Draft.

21. Indianapolis Colts (-2)

It is quite obvious that the Indianapolis Colts understand they cannot wait around for Anthony Richardson to figure things out, which supports their $14 million commitment to Daniel Jones. With both players being given a shot at breaking camp with the starting job, these options should worry Colts fans unless Richardson finally figures things out.

The Colts focused on upgrading their defensive secondary in free agency, as they added former MIN safety Camryn Bynum and former KC corner Charvarius Ward on multi-year deals. With center Ryan Kelly joining the Vikings this offseason, don't be surprised if IND is in the market for an iOL when the draft rolls around.

22. Miami Dolphins (-2)

It has been a busy offseason for the Miami Dolphins, but nothing major has really happened for a team that could use something to actually make them better. Adding OL James Daniels from Pittsburgh on a three-year deal and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from Detroit are the biggest moves of the offseason, but losing safety Jevon Holland to the New York Giants is going to be a huge loss for this defense.

23. Dallas Cowboys (-2)

Yet another offseason of no headlines from the Dallas Cowboys, as they once again have taken the quiet path in free agency. While retaining Osa Odighizuwa on an $80 million deal is a big deal, Dallas decided to let Rico Dowdle leave, replacing him with the combination of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on one-year deals.

Dallas signed Solomon Thomas, Payton Turner, and Dante Fowler for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's pass rush and traded for QB Joe Milton III, CB Kaiir Elam, and LB Kenneth Murray. Overall, not a lot going on for the Cowboys as they head into the NFL Draft with plenty of holes left to fix as they fall two spots in ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings.

24. San Francisco 49ers (-2)

An exodus of defensive talent has left the San Francisco 49ers a bit devoid of talent on their defense. Both Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw left for the Broncos, taking with them a ton of snaps. San Francisco will need to hit on their draft picks to replace these two players, as no real assets have been added in free agency to replace them.

Trading RB Jordan Mason to the Vikings loosens up some of the carries behind Christian McCaffrey for the Niners, while they did retain FB Kyle Juszcyk on a two-year deal. Elsewhere offensively, Luke Farrell, Demarcus Robinson, and QB Mac Jones join the roster on multi-year deals.

25. Carolina Panthers (no change)

Heading into Year 2 of the Dave Canales era, the Carolina Panthers actually seem optimistic, especially after Bryce Young's growth last year. Finally given the keys to the offense for most of the year, Young may not have put up first-overall pick numbers, but he looked to be enjoying the game of football again.

Besides a swing and miss for Milton Williams, the Panthers did add Tershawn Wharton (three-year, $54 million), Tre'Von Moehrig (three-year, $51 million), and Rico Dowdle (one-year, $6.5 million) while extending star CB Jaycee Horn for $100 million. While it likely will be another playoff-less season for Carolina, things are starting to look up for this franchise.

26. New England Patriots (+3)

The second season of Drake Maye at the helm for the New England Patriots will hopefully be an easier one, especially with a new head coach (Mike Vrabel) and a new WR1 (Stefon Diggs). While Diggs is still recovering from his torn ACL last season, the three-year, big-money deal cements him as the top wideout for Maye, a needed injection into the passing game.

Flush to the gills with money, the Patriots went on a shopping spree in free agency, adding 14 players from other teams. Highlighted by Milton Williams (four-year, $104 million), Carlton Davis (three-year, $60 million), Harold Landry (three-year, $43.5 million), and Robert Spillane (three-year, $37 million), the NE defense is going to look vastly different, giving them a bit of hope as they climb three spots in ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

The Las Vegas Raiders are optimistic that their QB woes are behind them, as they acquired Geno Smith from Seattle. Extending him on a two-year deal, LV can head into April's NFL Draft not having to worry about a quarterback in the first round.

Outside of trading for Smith, re-signing Maxx Crosby to a big-money deal helps keep the soul of the Raiders on the roster. They also kept Malcolm Koonce and Adam Butler on their defensive line, showing that new head coach Pete Carroll will look to build through the trenches as he attempts to help revive the Raiders fan base.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

After a crazy saga of will-he, won't-he, Liam Coen is the new head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tasked with reinvigorating Trevor Lawrence and the offense, Coen will be bringing his style of offense over from the Buccaneers, which will hopefully work for the Jaguars.

JAX will continue to incorporate star wideout Brian Thomas Jr. into their offense, as the second-year LSU wide receiver is one of the better sophomore pass-catchers in the league. With that in mind, the Jaguars moved on from Christian Kirk (traded to Houston), added Dyami Brown in his place, and shored up their defensive secondary (Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray) and offensive line (Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey).

29. New York Giants (+1)

Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston will form probably one of the more interesting QB rooms next season, as the New York Giants have taken a jump into the veteran QB pool. While this isn't to say that they won't be interested in a top signal caller in April's NFL Draft, they at least have two stop-gap options they can count on this season.

As Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen both look for some job security heading into next season, they retained Darius Slayton (three-year, $54 million) while upgrading their defensive secondary via Paulson Adebo (three-year, $54 million) and Jevon Holland (three-year, $45 million), with Holland being one of the best safeties available in free agency.

30. New Orleans Saints (-6)

Chase Young and Justin Reid both signed three-year deals this offseason with the New Orleans Saints, representing their biggest moves in free agency. Still stuck with cap-sheet issues, the Saints are moving into their next era with former PHI offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as its head coach.

Question marks at QB and WR still exist, as this team ended last season with Spencer Rattler filling in for the injured Derek Carr and Chris Olave on the IR for the last eight games due to a concussion. This uncertainty, combined with Moore being a bit unproven as a coordinator-turned-HC, sends the Saints into a bit of a free fall in ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings.

31. Cleveland Browns (no change)

This offseason was anything but quiet for the Cleveland Browns, as they were thrust into the headlines with the Myles Garrett contract situation. While it was eventually resolved by handing Garrett $160 million over the next four years, it was just another run-in with the headlines that this franchise could have easily avoided.

Cleveland was quiet in free agency, making smaller additions (Maliek Collins, Cornelius Lucas) to their roster. They also made a trade for Kenny Pickett, as the former Steelers and Eagles quarterback gets a shot to maybe be their Week 1 starter this year, as bad as that sounds.

32. Tennessee Titans (no change)

An overpay for offensive tackle Dan Moore (four-year, $82 million) is not how many thought the Tennessee Titans would start off free agency, but this was an odd year for adding offensive line talent. They also handed Cody Barton and Xavier Woods multi-year deals in free agency, while retaining defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day on a one-year contract.

Head coach Brian Callahan needs to figure out the QB position in the draft in April, even if it isn't by using the first overall pick. His seat seems to be getting a bit hot with how much this team struggled last season, but usually, adding a rookie QB helps alleviate those hot-seat temperatures for at least a season or two. But for now, the Titans remain in the basement in ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings.