The New England Patriots are back on a stage that felt distant just a year ago, and quarterback Drake Maye made that contrast clear while reflecting on a message delivered by head coach Mike Vrabel ahead of the AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans.

Speaking at the pre-game press conference, Maye explained how Vrabel framed the moment by reminding the locker room how rare this opportunity truly is.

“We were just talking about it, there’s 24 teams at home right now. There’s 8 of us practicing and still working,” said Maye. “He mentioned it today before practice – ‘take a look, raise your hand who was still practicing at this time last year.’ I think Milton [Williams] was the only one. It was pretty eye-opening to see that there are eight teams left and this is a chance and an opportunity that we have to play a home football game — a home playoff game that matters at a time when it matters most. So just reflect on that and realize the opportunity we have, and at the same time how much work we’ve done to get here. Enjoy it, but also remind ourselves to take advantage of it and know that we’ve got a chance.”

The context makes Vrabel’s message hit harder. At this point last season, New England was coming off a 4-13 finish, buried at the bottom of the standings with uncertainty surrounding the roster and the quarterback position. Twelve months later, the Patriots are hosting a divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium, with a solid 14-3 record, flipping the entire skit.

Maye’s journey mirrors that turnaround. His first NFL start came against the Texans in October 2024, a 41-21 loss that served as a baptism by fire against one of the league’s most physical defenses. Now, he’s preparing for his second postseason start, this time with an MVP-caliber season behind him and real expectations attached.

New England earned its place here with a convincing 16-3 Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the franchise’s first playoff victory since Super Bowl LIII. Maye threw for 268 yards and a touchdown in that win, helping solidify the Patriots as legitimate contenders under Vrabel.

Standing in the way is a Houston team built around defensive dominance. The Texans led the NFL in total defense during the regular season and overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. Vrabel has emphasized ball security and discipline, knowing small mistakes can swing a game at this stage. For Maye, the message is simple — appreciate how far the Patriots have come, but don’t waste the moment.