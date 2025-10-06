Oct 6, 2025 at 12:33 AM ET

The New England Patriots and Drake Maye shook up the NFL world Sunday night. Maye not only led a masterful 23-20 upset of the previous unbeaten Buffalo Bills, but now ranks No. 1 in one big stat.

It's a stat he's led in for four weeks straight now.

Maye displayed grit, poise and a high adjusted completion rate — noted by Pro Football Focus after the game.

Drake Maye over the past four weeks: 86.0% adjusted completion rate – best in the NFL

The former top five NFL Draft pick looked near flawless in front of one of the louder venues in the league during the second half. He only threw one incompletion.

But Maye really fired up the Patriots fan base and other NFL fans for one notable moment.

Drake Maye's big time throw sparked reactions in Patriots vs. Bills

Maye avoided a potential deep sack by channeling an inner running back busting the stiff arm. That tactic kept the play, and drive, alive as Maye hit Stefon Diggs for the first down.

WHAT A PLAY BY DRAKE MAYE 😳pic.twitter.com/EAKh257oOJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 6, 2025

The avoided sack eventually set up the deciding 52-yard field goal by Andy Borregales with 15 seconds left. But Maye's theatrics and overall play sparked a flurry of reactions, including from one past detractor.

“I was wrong about Drake Maye,” former NFL QB Kurt Benkert posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

I was wrong about Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/aPuyhilWcU — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) October 6, 2025

NFL insider for Sports Illustrated Albert Breer is a believer in the young Pats QB.

“Ceiling's always been sky high for him. Tonight was glimpse of what it might look like if he reaches it,” Breer posted.

Former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings is one more Maye believer.

“Drake Maye's a phenomenal talent & the Patriots appear to be in great hands for the foreseeable future!” Jennings shared.

Maye became a topic of discussion in hilarious fashion for two Patriots legends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Brady anointed Hunter Henry as the franchise's greatest tight end, drawing a long “wow” from Gronkowski and the studio panel.

Maye, however, took a major step in ensuring the Patriots are in great hands finally post Brady.