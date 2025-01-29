The New England Patriots had a disappointing 2024 season. New England finished the regular season 4-13, which earned them the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It also cost head coach Jerod Mayo his job, as he was recently replaced by former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel will not have one Super Bowl-winning coach on his Patriots roster. Mike Pellegrino, a longtime Patriots assistant coach, will not return to the team in 2025 per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pellegrino is only 31 years old and was already part of two Super Bowl-winning teams over a decade in New England. He also coached three All-Pros during his six years as DBs coach.

This move comes after Brian Belichick, son of Bill Belichick, announced on Tuesday that he will not be returning to the Patriots in 2025.

Vrabel is already hard at work putting his own personal touches into New England's coaching staff. He added former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels to his old role. Vrabel also brought in former Lions and Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams as his defensive coordinator.

Patriots getting ready to reload during the 2025 NFL offseason

Mike Vrabel and the Patriots are ready to make waves this offseason.

New England enters the offseason with roughly $120 million in cap space, which is the most in the NFL by a wide margin. The Patriots also have the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as well as an extra third-round pick and two extra seventh-round picks.

The Patriots have plenty of needs on the roster, so now is a great time to have so many resources.

New England is likely to prioritize rebuilding the offensive line and adding wide receivers on offense. Both of these additions would help rookie QB Drake Maye during his sophomore season.

As for the defense, the Patriots could use an elite pass rusher and other reinforcements on the defensive line. They could also use a young linebacker and another starting cornerback.

New England could get a lot better very quickly this offseason. It will be fascinating to see which players Vrabel and friends decide to bring in.