New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez was placed on the injury report on Thursday after experiencing a hamstring injury. It's a similar injury that sidelined the third-year pro for the entire preseason and the first three games of the regular season. On Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel shared an update regarding Gonzalez's potential status for Week 6.

Vrabel, who is 50 years old, shared a rather tongue-in-cheek response when asked about Gonzalez's status. The veteran head coach claimed that the Patriots have a plan in place no matter what the former first-round pick's status is come Sunday, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.

“Mike Vrabel on Christian Gonzalez's status: ‘We'll have a plan if he does go and we'll have a plan if he doesn't go – just like everybody else.'”

On Friday, the Patriots officially ruled the 23-year-old cornerback questionable for the Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Vrabel also admitted that he and the coaching staff will make a final decision on Christian Gonzalez's status 90 minutes before the scheduled 1 p.m. EST kickoff on Sunday, per Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.

“Patriots HC Mike Vrabel:

OUT: Anfernee Jennings, Keion White, Jaylinn Hawkins, Antonio Gibson.

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Gonzalez, Marte Mapu, Charles Woods.

Vrabel says the team will continue to monitor Gonzalez and make a decision 90 minutes before the game.”

This is the second season in Gonzalez's three years in the league where injuries have hindered his availability. During his rookie campaign in 2023-24, the Patriots star only played in four games after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder. He bounced back in the 2024-25 season, playing 16 of the available 17 games in the season.

But hamstring woes have been the story this year. In the two games Christian Gonzalez has played, he has recorded nine combined tackles (five solo) and one pass deflection. He's been consistent when healthy, but only time will tell if Gonzalez will play in Week 6 for the Patriots' game against the Saints.