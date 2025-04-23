The New England Patriots have the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft, and it's still uncertain who the team will select. They will have a number of options with the pick, and they could possibly trade back to get more picks in later rounds. For now, all signs point to them keeping the pick, and there's a chance Abdul Carter could be their pick when they're on the clock. Surprisingly, word around the league is that if Carter is still there, they won't go for him, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“The Patriots are a possibility — they hosted him — but most believe they're locked in on LSU OT Will Campbell even if Carter is there,” Schultz wrote.

“The Pats recently signed Morgan Moses, but he's best at right tackle,” Schultz continued. “They missed out on Jaylon Moore (Chiefs) and Dan Moore (Titans) in free agency and mostly focused on defense. Campbell also met with owner Robert Kraft — which was not a coincidence.”

With Drake Maye as the starting quarterback, the Patriots are going to need to protect him, and Campbell seems to be the best offensive lineman in the draft. It might not be the sexy pick, but it's a foundational piece that can go a long way for the Patriots.

Schultz is not the only insider who thinks Campbell will be the pick for the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also thinks he'll be heading to New England.

“Several industry sources believe the Patriots have an affection for LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell,” Fowler said. “Assuming Hunter and Carter are off the board, Campbell would represent a safe pick for New England at No. 4, and word is new coach Mike Vrabel is high on him.”

Campbell showed through his collegiate career that he can go up against some of the best defensive linemen, and that should translate coming into the NFL. Maye would appreciate what Campbell brings to the field, and he'll keep him in the pocket for years to come.