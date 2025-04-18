It seems like the buzz is getting louder for the New England Patriots to pick this lineman at No. 4 overall. Everybody seems to be on the bandwagon. Count ESPN on the list as it says this bold No. 4 pick would match need with value.

The Patriots played the 2024 season with one of the NFL’s worst, if not the worst, offensive lines. They desperately need a game-changer in that unit if young quarterback Drake Maye is going to thrive in year two.

And both Matt Miller and Jordan Reid said LSU’s Will Campbell is the way to go.

Should Patriots get OT Will Campbell at No. 4?

Reid took a surprising stance because he’s going against his own big board to suggest this pick.

“The Patriots' need and value match here,” Reid wrote. “I have Missouri's Armand Membou (No. 5) ranked higher than Campbell (No. 7). But Campbell is a left tackle and would boost protection on Maye's blind side. He has the hand strength to overwhelm pass rushers.”

That makes sense to an extent. But why would Membou be rated higher? It’s because Campbell’s lackluster measurements seem to point him to playing the guard position in the NFL. That means Membou, who could likely make the switch from right tackle to left, would be the better pick. This is part of that NFL thing where “experts” tend to think themselves into a pretzel.

As for Miller, he looked at what the Patriots already have in the pass-blocking pantry.

“Protecting quarterback Drake Maye is clearly the biggest need on the roster, with Vederian Lowe currently slated to start at left tackle,” Miller wrote. “Lowe ranked 50th out of 66 qualifying tackles in pass block win rate last season.”

So … again, Membou is the better prospect. it’s close, but Campbell’s 32 5/8 inch arms don’t scream “left tackle.”

Some mock drafts have the Patriots looking in a completely different direction. They have them going after Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. That would be an interesting decision, as Graham would provide zero protection for Maye.