The New Orleans Saints are facing yet another setback in a turbulent 2025 season. Starting right guard Cesar Ruiz suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s 31-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills and is expected to miss four to six weeks. The injury leaves the Saints offensive line thin at a time when new head coach Kellen Moore is still searching for his first win.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the development on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting the team is expected to place Ruiz on Injured Reserve.

“Saints guard Cesar Ruiz suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Bills and is expected to miss 4–6 weeks.”

The former Michigan Wolverines standout exited late in the second quarter after 28 offensive snaps. Undrafted rookie Torricelli Simpkins III, a South Carolina product, filled in for 39 snaps and allowed just one pressure. The performance drew instant praise from fans, some of whom see the change as an opportunity rather than a setback.

The Saints offensive line has already seen plenty of shuffling. Veteran Lucas Patrick may be elevated for depth, but Moore seems prepared to give Simpkins an extended look. Sitting at 0-4, New Orleans holds the worst point differential and fewest points scored in the NFC South. That instability puts added pressure on second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler and veteran running back Alvin Kamara to keep the offense afloat.

For the six-year veteran lineman, this marks his second multi-week injury in as many seasons. Drafted 24th overall in 2020, he has started 71 of 79 career games with the Saints but has been criticized for inconsistent run-blocking and pass protection. This latest setback could accelerate a shift toward youth if Simpkins performs well.

The injury also ramps up pressure on Moore and the struggling offense. Brought in to revamp the system, he has yet to see consistent results. With upcoming games against the New York Giants, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints need quick answers in the trenches. Whether Ruiz reclaims his role or the rookie holds onto the job could shape the rest of the season.