The New Orleans Saints are entering a new era under head coach Kellen Moore. New Orleans' roster is in an awkward place, boasting some talented veterans but with a lack of young talent. The Saints can help fix that problem this week in the 2025 NFL Draft. It appears that the quarterback position is a touchy subject for the Saints before the draft.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis did not want to go into much detail about Derek Carr's injury during his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday.

Loomis told reporters that the team is hoping for clarity on Carr's shoulder injury in the near future, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Loomis declined to comment any further on Carr's injury.

“I'm not going to answer any more questions about Derek. If you have questions about the draft I'm happy to answer those,” Loomis declared, via Nick Underhill.

News broke about Carr's shoulder injury earlier in April.

“The Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say. Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on April 11th.

How will Derek Carr's injury impact the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft?

If Carr's injury is as bad as reports suggest, it could be bad news for the Saints.

Carr and the Saints agreed on a restructured contract in March. As a result of the restructure, Carr now has a $69.2 million cap hit for the 2026 NFL season.

Simply put, the Saints are tied to Carr for the near future.

The natural next question becomes will the Saints draft a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft? This year's quarterback class is much weaker than recent drafts. Cam Ward is the only consensus first-round quarterback.

New Orleans does not appear infatuated with any quarterback in the first round.

That said, they could end up using their second-round pick (40th overall) to target a QB on day two of the draft. New Orleans could be interesting in Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, or Jalen Milroe.

If the Saints do not draft a quarterback, they may be forced to turn to Spencer Rattler while Derek Carr recovers from his mysterious shoulder injury.