The New Orleans Saints are in an interesting position heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, as they hold the No. 9 pick and have needs in many areas on the roster, including the quarterback position. ESPN reports that the possibilities with the No. 9 pick include defensive line, offensive line, wide receiver and quarterback.

There has been some speculation that the Saints could be interested in players like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart with the No. 9 pick, and that they have done a lot of work on the quarterback class, but there is skepticism regarding them going through with a selection at that position with their first-round pick.

“Would you really want to draft a young QB early and bring him into that situation?” an NFC East scout said, via Jordan Reid of ESPN.

Reid predicts the Saints to upgrade on the offensive side of the ball, whether that be in the trenches with an offensive lineman or a pass catcher. Reid mentioned tight end Tyler Warren, but wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan fits that mold as well.

The Saints still have veteran Derek Carr under contract, but the franchise could still use a. young quarterback to build around for the long-term future. That player might not be available at the No. 9 pick, however. In the meantime, adding a player like Warren or McMillan to the offense to pair with Chris Olave would make for a great situation for any young quarterback to come into. The offensive line would still need work, but the weapons would be formidable.

It will be interesting to see who the Saints end up taking with the No. 9 pick in the draft, especially if Sanders, Dart and all of the other quarterbacks are available at that time. If they pass on both of those players, it would be telling of what the Saints think of this quarterback class.