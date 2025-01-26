New York Giants great Carl Banks still believes Daniel Jones can resurrect his NFL career.

The former Giants starting quarterback washed out of New York midway through the 2024 season after he was released by the team. Jones had signed a four-year, $160 million contract during the 2023 offseason that seemed to cement his status as the Giants' franchise quarterback.

However, dismal play eventually led to his benching. Jones finished out the 2024 season as the backup to Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings.

Banks mentions names such as Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Darnold as examples of why Jones can revive his career. Each one of those three quarterbacks has emerged as Pro Bowl players after leaving their initial teams at the start of their careers.

“Yeah, absolutely,” says Banks in a one-on-one interview when asked if Jones can revive his career. “He's got that skill set, and I think if he's with the right organization, you'll start to see his career take off. I can make those comparisons because each one of those guys were in similar situations.”

The 27-year-old Jones has previously shown the ability to be a franchise quarterback. He surprisingly led the Giants to a playoff appearance and a postseason win during the 2022 season. His career-best year was during that season in which he posted a 9-6-1 record to go along with 22 total touchdowns against just five interceptions.

His 1.1 percent interception rate led the NFL, and his 708 rushing yards ranked fifth among all quarterbacks.

“I think Daniel Jones will have a future in the NFL,” says Banks of the former Giants quarterback. “ If you have the talent, you'll find your place. I think that's where I believe Daniel Jones is going to get his career on track. I don't think he lacks talent at all. I know it's contrary to a lot of people's assessment of him.”

The Vikings could face a scenario where they're forced to allow Darnold to walk after his breakthrough 2024 campaign. Darnold will enter free agency as the top quarterback after ranking among the league leaders in major passing categories with 35 touchdowns, 4,319 passing yards, and a 102.5 passer rating.

That means Jones could face a situation where he competes with 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy for a team coming off of a playoff berth next year. That's a similar route to the one Darnold entered prior to the season, when McCarthy's season-ending injury during the preseason led to the USC product being named the starter.

“I think he is gifted in terms of talent, and he's just gotta put it together now,” says Banks. “He's have it together mentally as well, and it plays a major part in anybody's success in any sport. You gotta have the confidence to be able to put your talent on display, but I believe that Minnesota will be a good situation for him.”

Darnold went 3-13 as a starter over the past two seasons as the Giants quarterback to go along with 13 total touchdowns against 21 total fumbles.

“He just needs to get his confidence back and to really refine his skills, and if he goes somewhere else after that, it's great,” says Banks. “If he stays in Minnesota, he's going to be fine.”