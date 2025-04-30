During last week's NFL Draft, a prank call of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders conducted by Jax Ulbrich, son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, garnered a lot of attention, and there has since been reporting on various other players who received prank calls. Add New York Giants first-round draft pick Abdul Carter to the list, as his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed that he received a prank call when the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the clock at No. 2.

“It's unfortunate that these private numbers are getting to the people making prank calls,” Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Abdul and I knew it was bs and didn't even tell his family about the call.”

The Jaguars traded up to No. 2 with the Cleveland Browns, and that is when Carter received the prank call that he and his agent knew was bogus. Shortly after, Carter received the real call from the Giants and general manager Joe Schoen, who selected him with the No. 3 pick.

Leading up to the draft, it was abundantly clear that Carter expected to go No. 3 to the Giants, as per his appearance with the media in the days leading up. It is unfortunate that Carter did received a prank call, but he still ended up in what should be a good situation.

The Giants have questions on the offensive side of the ball, but Carter joins a talented defense, especially in the front seven. He will join and edge room that has Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux already, and the best pass rusher the Giants have is on the interior in Dexter Lawrence. His presence on the interior requires a double-team on every pass rush snap, which creates opportunities for Carter, Burns, Thibodeaux and others.

Prank calls have been known to happen over the years in the NFL, and hopefully something can be done to limit these instances in future years.