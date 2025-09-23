It’s a new era for the New York Giants with Jaxson Dart replacing Russell Wilson. And Cam Skattebo adds to the new-look mix in the backfield. And here are the Giants’ game-by-game predictions with Dart as the starting quarterback.

How many wins is a Dart throw worth?

The Giants grabbed Dart with the No. 25 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Dart shone in the preseason, leading many to speculate he would supplant the veteran starter sooner rather than later.

And when Wilson couldn’t keep the Giants from losing each of their first three games, the writing was on the wall. Giants head coach Brian Daboll went from evaluations on Monday to Dart in the captain's chair on Tuesday, according to NFL.com.

“We're working through all the personnel decisions,” Daboll said when asked Monday if Wilson would remain the starter and then when he'd like to make a decision. “I'm not saying who's starting or who's not starting. I'm just saying we're evaluating everything right now.

“We're evaluating every position right now. We go through the process of evaluating the personnel and having conversations about the personnel. Every position, every week.”

Here's the game-by-game prediction rundown, starting with Sunday's Week 4 encounter.

Los Angeles Chargers (home)

It makes a lot of sense to put the Giants in a 0-4 hole, but they have a nice advantage. The Chargers are undefeated, but will have to travel across the country as a West Coast team in a 1 p.m. (EDT) start. That usually bodes well for the home team.

If the Giants can avoid a disastrous start to the game and get Dart settled in, they might have a shot at the upset.

However, this will wind up being a close game but not a shocker.

Loss: 0-1 (0-4)

At New Orleans Saints

This is the perfect setup for Dart to get his first win. Yes, the Giants will be on the road. But the Saints have one of the weakest rosters in the NFL. Dart won’t have to put up 300 yards passing. Just take care of the ball.

Win: 1-1 (1-4)

Philadelphia Eagles (home)

No need for a lot of chatter here. Dart won’t be able to lead the team to a win against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Loss: 1-2 (1-5)

At Denver Broncos

The Mile High experience won’t be a good one. Dart will find the Broncos' defense way too tough for a young quarterback in a hostile environment.

Loss: 1-3 (1-6)

At Philadelphia Eagles

It’s easy to see how tough the early road is for Dart. It’s not like he’s a magician. This one will be even tougher than Denver.

Loss: 1-4 (1-7)

San Francisco 49ers (home)

Once again, the Giants get the advantage of a West Coast team traveling across the country for a 1 p.m. kickoff. And this time, the Giants will pull off the upset. The 49ers are already banged up on defense, and Dart will help the Giants find a way to get the surprise win.

Win: 2-4 (2-7)

At Chicago Bears

This is a winnable road opportunity because of the Bears’ defense. But you have to like Caleb Williams over Dart in this situation.

Loss: 2-5 (2-8)

Green Bay Packers (home)

This could be Dart’s worst game. The Packers will relentlessly pursue him. And he will likely get sacked often, along with making mistakes.

Loss: 2-6 (2-9)

At Detroit Lions

Yes, this has disaster written on it, too. Dart won’t be able to match the Lions’ offensive production.

Loss: 2-7 (2-10)

At New England Patriots

After running through the gauntlet of the Eagles, Broncos, Packers, and 49ers, the Patriots’ defense will look inviting to Dart. However, he won’t be able to get it done on the road.

Loss: 2-8 (2-11)

Washington Commanders (home)

This is a good spot for Dart. This late in the season, will the Commanders’ veteran players be banged up? Count this as a loss, but it should be a close game and a good effort for Dart.

Loss: 2-9 (2-12)

Minnesota Vikings (home)

Dart will put together a nice effort against the Vikings’ tough defense. And he will lead his team to an upset win.

Win: 3-9 (3-12)

At Las Vegas Raiders

Fresh off the upset, Dart finds his stride early in this game. And the Giants pull off their biggest margin of victory of the season.

Win: 4-9 (4-12)

Dallas Cowboys (home)

It’s hard to know where the Cowboys will be at this point. Will they be fighting for a playoff berth, or closing out another disappointment? In either case, Dart leads the Giants to their third straight win.

Win: 5-9 (5-12)