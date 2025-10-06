On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants fell back down to Earth with a brutal road loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. The game marked quarterback Jaxson Dart's second career start, and although he got off to a strong start to the contest, he and his teammates ultimately could not get out of their own way en route to the loss.

Dart himself had three turnovers, including a bizarre fumble in which he simply dropped the ball while making a move, and also one of the worst interceptions of the young 2025 season.

Still, after the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll made it clear that the team is by no means giving up on their young quarterback after the bad game.

“There’s no quarterback I’d rather work with than Jaxson,” said Daboll on Monday, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter.

A strange time for the Giants

Last week, vibes were higher than they have been in a while for the New York Giants, who took down the Los Angeles Chargers, giving them their first loss of the season in what was Dart's effective NFL debut.

Article Continues Below

However, with the Chargers getting blown out at home this week, it's starting to look like that win was more a product of Los Angeles' injuries than anything the Giants did particularly well.

Despite getting off to a strong start on Sunday in New Orleans, the Giants made a comedy of errors in the second half of the game, including Dart's turnovers as well as a brutal fumble from Cam Skattebo that was returned for a touchdown. The result was New York allowing the Saints to pick up their very first win of the 2025 NFL season.

Still, of course, this was only Dart's second career start, and growing pains are inevitable for even the best young prospect quarterbacks in the league.

Things won't get any easier from here for the Giants, as they will next hit the field on Thursday night against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.