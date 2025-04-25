Abdul Carter hasn't even played a snap for the New York Giants, but he's already stirring up headlines, and not just for being selected No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The explosive Penn State edge rusher is now teasing the possibility of wearing Lawrence Taylor's iconic No. 56, saying,

“I got a number in mind… No. 56 sounds real good,” via Bleacher Report on X, formerly Twitter.

Wearing that number for the Giants isn't just a jersey choice–it's a statement. Taylor is one of the most feared defenders in the history of the NFL, a Hall of Famer. LT was the cornerstone of the Giants' Super Bowl glory days. For Carter to even consider donning it shows a level of confidence and respect for the franchise's defensive tradition.

The Giants are coming off a nightmare 3-win season, but the arrival of Carter instantly injects excitement. A unanimous All-American, Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, and former off-ball linebacker turned dominant edge force finished 2024 with 12 sacks and a nation-leading 23.5 tackles for loss. He brings elite athleticism, instinct, and versatility to a front seven that now features Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence.

Known for his explosiveness off the edge and relentless pursuit of the quarterback, Carter was mentored by Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons and projects as an immediate impact player as a rookie. Despite an injury to his foot during the combine, he never missed a game. At 6'3″, 252 pounds, he combines strength, speed, and technique to overwhelm blockers.

Whether he officially takes No. 56 or not, the message is clear. Abdul Carter is ready to carry the torch for the Big Blue's storied pass-rushing legacy. And if he lives up to even a fraction of what LT brought to the gridiron, the Giants may have landed the defensive cornerstone they've been chasing.