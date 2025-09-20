With New York Giants starting left tackle Andrew Thomas sidelined once again in Week 2, the team turned to James Hudson to fill in for the former first-round pick. And Hudson quickly left his mark on the game, committing four costly penalties on the Giants’ opening drive.

Hudson was called for unnecessary roughness twice as well as two false starts. He committed the four infractions in a six-play span, costing the Giants 40 yards and wrecking a promising drive. However, one of Hudson’s penalties proved particularly costly.

The fifth-year veteran didn’t even make an attempt to engage in a block on a Cam Skattebo run. Instead, Hudson reared back and delivered an open-hand slap to Cowboys DE James Houston’s helmet.

The NFL fined #Giants OL James Hudson $12,172 for unnecessary roughness on this play. Hudson was flagged four times — including two personal fouls — on New York’s opening drive last week against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/U4QESvfjNr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

This case of James Hudson on James Houston violence caught the league’s attention. On Saturday, the NFL announced that Hudson was fined $12,172 for the personal foul, per Tom Pelissero.

Giants’ offensive line in flux ahead of Week 3

While Hudson did the heavy lifting, the Giants actually committed six penalties in a wild opening drive. And despite advancing to the Cowboys’ 2-yard-line, New York was ultimately forced to settle for a 38-yard field goal.

The Giants actually gained 110 yards on the drive. But after starting at their own 20-yard-line and stalling out at the Cowboys’ 20, New York was credited with 60 yards. Hudson was benched after the embarrassing display. Head coach Brian Daboll replaced him with rookie fifth-rounder Marcus Mbow.

New York is eager to get Thomas back. The former second-team All-Pro missed 11 games last season with a Lisfranc injury. He’s been sidelined the first two weeks of 2025 while recovering from surgery to repair the ailment. Thomas is listed as questionable for Week 3.

The Giants racked up 506 total yards of offense against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. It was just the second time in the last eight years that New York topped 500 yards of offense in a game. Despite the unexpected offensive eruption, the Giants would lose in overtime after Russell Wilson tossed an ugly interception.

New York will host the Kansas City Chiefs in prime time on Sunday. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. Kansas City is coming off a three-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.