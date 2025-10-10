The New York Giants had a game to remember on Thursday after they shocked the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-17, in front of over 80,000 fans at MetLife Stadium.

Jaxson Dart set the tone early with his stellar showing in the first quarter, and while the Eagles threatened to rally, the Giants stayed composed. They blanked the defending champions in the second half and added 14 points on the board to get their second win in three games.

New York's rookie duo showed up. Dart went 17-of-25 for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a 20-yard rush. Cam Skattebo, meanwhile, had three touchdowns on 19 carries. on 19 carries.

After the victory, the Giants took to X to troll the Eagles.

“Bye, Eagles, bye,” read the post, mocking the team's popular battle cry.

The black-and-white graphic, meanwhile, is a reference to the comedy series, “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Article Continues Below

Bye Eagles Bye pic.twitter.com/p3YOxbYkwv — New York Giants (@Giants) October 10, 2025

The 22-year-old Dart and the 23-year-old Skattebo didn't falter in their primetime debut, helping the Giants improve to 2-4. The defense also played well, sacking Jalen Hurts three times, including a pick. Brian Burns recorded his league-tying seventh sack this season.

Before the game, there were rumors of tension rising within the Eagles, which Hurts tried to downplay. But with their second straight loss, the whispers should only grow louder.

The Giants, on the other hand, have a new bounce in their step since Dart took over as the starting quarterback in Week 4.

They will look to continue their momentum when they tackle the Denver Broncos on October 19.