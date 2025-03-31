The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson to a $21 million contract in March. However, there's a big reason as to why. According to general manager Joe Schoen, he stated that he will start getting first-team reps with the starting offense when the players arrive in a few weeks for the offseason workout program.

The report came from Paul Schwartz of The New York Post. It doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering that Wilson was the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Although he battled a lingering calf issue, once Wilson came back, the job was his. At the beginning, it was quite literally sunshine and rainbows. The Steelers' offense was clicking and firing on all cylinders until it wasn't.

Despite the underwhelming end to the season, the Giants have been needing a quarterback for quite some time. After all, they released Daniel Jones midway through the season.

Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito were serviceable to them, but nothing of everlasting value. Fast forward to March and this is where Wilson comes in.

Although the Giants might've made a win-now move with Wilson, it bring a sense of maturity and professionalism into the team. However, there's another question that possesses the team.

Will Russell Wilson remain the Giants starter?

The season hasn't even begun, so it's hard to say. However, New York has the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although the Giants have been set on Shedeur Sanders, he might not be there when the pick comes.

However, Travis Hunter is a name that has been circulating around the organization. He's the most dynamic and versatile player in the draft class.

He's shown an elite ability as a receiver and a defensive back. As a result, Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy and became the first defensive back to do so since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Regardless of whoever they draft, they have their quarterback room figured out. At least, they have their starter figured out. Wilson is the epitome of consistent, even if he hasn't shown his MVP level in the previous seasons.

At the end of the day though, Schoen remains optimistic about what Wilson can provide to the team. The consistency is something that Giants fans have been yearning for.

Even if the end result isn't what they want, Wilson can provide a glimpse into consistency and how they can win. The effects might not be immediate, but they could be everlasting.