New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has finally selected a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Following much speculation, Big Blue took the plunge and traded back into the first round to grab Ole Miss standout Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick. If all goes as hoped, he will have the keys to the Meadowlands for about a decade. But it is not his time quite yet.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is standing behind free-agent signing Russell Wilson, declaring that the Super Bowl 48 champion will occupy the starting job entering next season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Since the organization signed both Wilson and Jameis Winston to short-term contracts, the plan seemed obvious. A veteran QB will lead the team during the 2025-26 campaign, with the goal being to win as many games as possible. If both Schoen and Daboll still have offices in the Giants' facility, they can then ease Dart into the starting role.

They are taking quite the gamble, to be sure, as there is no telling if Wilson can help New York meet a respectable standard like he did in the first few weeks of his Pittsburgh Steelers stint last season. Moreover, management is trusting that Dart has more upside than Shedeur Sanders, who is still waiting to hear his name get called in the draft. Questions aside, however, fans should be pleased to see the franchise taking action.

Giants are trusting Wilson to kick start a promising era

The Russell Wilson acquisition, which amounted to a one-year contract worth $10.5 million in guarantees, suggests the G-Men believe their roster is good enough to start climbing the standings. The Jaxson Dart pick shows they are also staunchly committed to building for the future. After snatching Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3, New York sought to have its cake and eat it too by completing a deal with the Houston Texans.

It remains to be seen if said cake will go down easy or come back up in the next couple of years. One thing is for certain, though. Brian Daboll and the Giants consider Wilson to be an integral part of their vision. Although the 36-year-old is likely a one-season bridge option, how he performs and leads the quarterback room can affect the squad's trajectory.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns to just five interceptions in 11 starts for the Steelers. He will probably not wow anybody at this stage of his career, but he can limit turnovers, position electric wide receiver Malik Nabers for success and give Dart a couple of pointers along the way.

While it may not be how most 10-time Pro Bowlers and possible Hall of Famers want to spend the twilight of their career, Wilson has the chance to leave a lasting mark in the Giants' locker room. A highly intriguing year lies ahead.