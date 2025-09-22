The New York Giants' offense has not been the best so far this season, and they're looking to find consistency wherever they can. One of those areas is the running game, where it looks like it could be some changes soon because of a recent injury, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

“Giants RB Tyrone Tracy dislocated his shoulder in the first half of Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs and is expected to miss some time, per sources. He had seven carries for 29 yards prior to injury. Rookie Cam Skattebo will likely step into a bigger role with Tracy sidelined,” Raanan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Skattebo finished Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also adding six catches for 61 yards.

It was a productive night for the rookie, and if he can continue that strong play, the Giants could finally get a rhythm on offense. The running game can open up a lot in the passing game, where they struggled against the Chiefs. Russell Wilson finished the game with only 160 passing yards and threw two interceptions with no touchdowns. That led Giants fans to start booing Wilson and chanting for Jaxson Dart to be inserted into the game.

Article Continues Below

After the game, Wilson spoke about the chants.

“Yeah, I think there’s highs and lows. There’s always tough moments,” Wilson said. “You've got to have thick skin. You got to be able to know who you are, know the player that you are, know what you’re capable of. Obviously, I’ve been able to show that throughout my career and, obviously, last week and everything else too, what we’re capable of as an offense.”

Skattebo may be able to help Wilson establish the passing game, while also making it hard for the defense to stop the run.