The New York Giants are already brimming with confidence after hiring John Harbaugh as their next head coach for the 2026 season. Hidden in the dark are the ongoing recoveries of Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, two players general manager Joe Schoen believes will be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

After introducing Harbaugh as the team's head coach, Schoen addressed the ongoing recoveries of Nabers and Skattebo. He was confident that Skattebo would be ready for the start of the Giants' minicamp on April 6, while “hopeful” that Nabers would be back for training camp in July, Dan Duggan of ‘The Athletic' reported.

Nabers got hurt first, but his torn ACL and meniscus are tougher injuries to recover from. The star receiver suffered the injury in Week 4, the same game in which rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart received his first start.

Skattebo remained in the lineup for a few more games before suffering his own season-ending injury. The emerging running back went down with a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in a Week 8 rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nabers and Skattebo's injuries left the Giants and Dart without their two most explosive offensive weapons for the majority of the season. New York did not win a game after Skattebo's injury until its Week 17 matchup with the tanking Las Vegas Raiders.

Dart, Nabers and Skattebo were the main reasons the Giants' head coaching job was so attractive to Harbaugh, despite their struggles as an organization. Schoen fired head coach Brian Daboll after they fell to 2-8 on the year, a record they believed they should not have had with the talent on the roster.