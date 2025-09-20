The New York Giants are still searching for their first win of the season after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. But the Giants offered fans some hope by rebounding from a blowout in the season opener with an offensive eruption in Dallas.

Rookie running back Cam Skattebo led New York with 45 rushing yards and scored his first NFL touchdown. The fourth-round draft pick’s performance impressed Brian Daboll, who acknowledged a shift in the backfield after Tyrone Tracy dominated touches in Week 1. And Skattebo caught his coach’s attention again on Friday, when he crashed a press conference.

Daboll was at the podium fielding questions when Skattebo walked by. His sudden appearance broke the coach’s concentration. Daboll asked a reporter to repeat himself before Skattebo interrupted with a loud “Wooooo!”

Cam Skattebo disputing Giants coach Brain Daboll's press conference 😭 Skattebo: "WOOOOOOO!" Daboll: "It's a daily thing." Skattebo: "WOOOOOOO!" Daboll: "He's like that pretty much all the time." (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/xloH2Kh4ga — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2025

A clearly amused Daboll explained, “It’s a daily thing.” The first-year RB then let out another scream, prompting the Giants coach to admit, “He’s like that pretty much all the time.”

Cam Skattebo continues turning heads after Week 2 breakout

Skattebo had an outstanding senior season at Arizona State in 2024, racking up 2,316 total yards and 24 touchdowns. The 215-pound back routinely plowed through would-be tacklers, compiling a highlight-reel of punishing runs.

Skattebo’s bruising style of play could make him a fan favorite in New York. And his performance against the Cowboys likely earned him a larger share of the Giants’ backfield.

New York exploded for 506 total yards and 37 points in its Week 2 defeat. It appeared the Giants would pull off the upset win after Russell Wilson hit Malik Nabers for a 48-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. New York took a 37-34 lead with just 25 seconds remaining.

However, the Cowboys quickly answered back as Brandon Aubrey sent the game to overtime with a 64-yard field goal. There were three lead changes and 17 total points scored in the last 56 seconds of regulation.

The pace slowed considerably in overtime as each team was forced to punt. But the Giants ultimately collapsed as Wilson ruined his career day with an ugly interception. On the following drive Aubrey hit a game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired.