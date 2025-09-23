Despite losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo had a breakout game with over 121 all-purpose yards.

His mom, Becky, of all people, was not surprised by this performance. She took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise her son. She responded to a post that called her son the “ENTIRE offense” in their game against the Chiefs.

“[Eyes emoji] never any doubt,” she praised. “My baby always comes to play.”

Of course, it is natural for a mother to love seeing her son succeed. He finally got a lot of touches, partially due to the injury to Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Cam Skattebo's breakout game with the Giants

During the Giants' game against the Chiefs in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football, Tracy got injured. He had 29 yards on seven carries and two catches for seven yards before being taken out.

Luckily, Skattebo was able to fill in nicely for Tracy. He had 60 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Additionally, he caught six passes for 61 yards on eight targets.

This was the best game of Skattebo's young career. He only had two carries for negative yardage in Week 1. The next week, he had 45 yards on 11 carries and scored his first career touchdown. He also had two catches for 14 yards.

Now, it appears Skattebo will be the starting running back going forward due to Tracy's injury. Devin Singletary is also in the backfield.

Skattebo was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played college football at Sacramento State and Arizona State.

His senior season was his breakout year. Skattebo was named First-team All-American and First-team Big 12 in 2024 for his efforts.

In 2024, Skattebo rushed for 1,711 yards on 293 carries, both of which were career-highs. He also scored 21 touchdowns on the ground. He caught another 45 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants are heading into a make-or-break game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Russell Wilson and the Giants' offense underwhelmed in Week 3 aside from Skattebo.