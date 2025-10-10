One of the keys to New York Giants star Cam Skattebo staying focused off the field is video games, according to the rookie running back, after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

After the game, Skattebo was interviewed by SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt. He was asked how he is able to stay focused on football while being in the city that doesn't sleep.

“I be playing video games, taking care of my body,” Skattebo revealed about his off-field activities. “There's not a thing that can get me out of the zone of football right now. [I'm] just continuing to work and make sure that these guys are staying focused and, like I said, bringing the energy to make sure that these guys know I'm locked in and we're all locked in together.”

So, Giants fans don't have to worry about Skattebo not being locked in going forward. He is all in for this year, and that should bode well for the team's future.

The Giants ran behind Cam Skattebo to beat the Eagles on Thursday Night Football

Skattebo was the Giants' leading rusher in their game against the Eagles. He rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and three touchdowns, a career-high. Additionally, he caught two passes for 12 yards.

It has been a great rookie season for Skattebo. Currently, he is second in the NFL with five rushing touchdowns. He is 10th in rushing yards (338) and is tied for the fifth-most carries in the league (82).

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. Skattebo was dominant in college, particularly during his time at Arizona State. Skattebo rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024. He also had 605 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

He has helped give the Giants new life, along with fellow rookies Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart. The Giants have now won two of their last three games, both of which were against 2024 playoff teams.