The New York Giants once again found themselves in hot water Sunday night, losing 22-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium, hitting rock bottom at 0-3 on the season and dragging a 14-loss shadow over their last 15 games. In front of 80,690 fans, the offense went off the rails, and cries of “We want Dart” rang through the stadium after Russell Wilson threw his second interception of the first half.

Wilson, who had dazzled with 450 yards and three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, could not replicate that performance. He finished 18-for-32 for 160 yards with two interceptions, posting a passer rating of just 43.8. The Giants went 1-for-10 on third downs, 1-for-4 on fourth downs, and only converted one of three red-zone opportunities. An intentional grounding penalty late in the fourth quarter negated a deep fourth-and-5 completion to Wan’Dale Robinson, showing the offense’s inconsistent execution.

Rookie contributions provided the only sparks. Second-round pick Cam Skattebo totaled 121 yards from scrimmage, including a 13-yard touchdown run on a second-quarter, eight-play, 70-yard drive. Skattebo also caught six passes for 61 yards. Jaxson Dart, the Giants’ 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, entered for three snaps, an RPO scramble for 3 yards, and two handoffs to Skattebo that gained 9 and 3 yards, respectively. Fans cheered Dart’s appearances and booed when he returned to the sideline.

Wilson addressed the chants in his postgame conference.

“Yeah, I think there’s highs and lows. There’s always tough moments. You've got to have thick skin. You got to be able to know who you are, know the player that you are, know what you’re capable of. Obviously, I’ve been able to show that throughout my career and, obviously, last week and everything else too, what we’re capable of as an offense.” Wilson said.

Russell Wilson is asked about the "We Want Dart" chants and the boos he heard tonight at MetLife Stadium: "You've got to have thick skin, you've got to be able to know who you are and the player that you are" pic.twitter.com/2lUJ8gvh8m — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 22, 2025

Head coach Brian Daboll also acknowledged the crowd’s frustration, adding, “I’d be booing, too,” in reference to struggles on the offensive line.

Injuries also played a role. Primary kicker Graham Gano was sidelined with a groin injury for most of the contest, returning only in the fourth quarter to make a 25-yard field goal. Running back Tyrone Tracy left early with a shoulder injury. Left tackle Andrew Thomas made his season debut following Lisfranc surgery last October. Several other players, including LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DL Chauncey Golston, and OL Evan Neal, were inactive.

The Chiefs improved to 1-2 with the win, aided by Harrison Butker’s three field goals and a game-changing 33-yard strike from Patrick Mahomes to Tyquan Thornton that set up Kareem Hunt’s go-ahead touchdown. The Giants’ next test comes at home against the unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. ET.