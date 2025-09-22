The New York Giants dropped to 0-3 after their 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. At one point during the contest, the fans at MetLife Stadium began chanting in hopes of an appearance from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence insisted that he did not hear the chant, but was not pleased with the fans' disposition during the game.

“I don't know if I heard that chant, necessarily,” Lawrence told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I heard a lot of other stuff that I'm not a fan of. That doesn't help, for real. But people are [entitled] to their opinions. I think we're close in here. We just have to make the plays, make the plays when we need them. The critical plays. We haven't done that yet. When we do that, we'll take off.”

New York’s offense was mostly stagnant against Kansas City. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards and also threw two interceptions. As a team, they only produced 281 total yards.

The performance came just one week after Wilson threw three touchdowns in a 40-37 overtime loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Hey, man, fans are going to be fans,” outside linebacker Brian Burns said. “I love the fans. I appreciate the fans. But it's an emotional thing. You know what I'm saying? Like, I don't blame them or anything of that nature. But it's an emotional thing, and the emotions can be high and low, depending on what happens. Everybody loves Russ when he threw that bomb to [wide receiver] Malik [Nabers] to win the game. But it's week by week. It can flip on him. But I didn't hear any of that.”

The Giants will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.