Losing is never fun, especially in the NFL. With three losses through three weeks in the 2025 NFL regular season, Malik Nabers and the New York Giants must be bereft of happiness.

The Giants hit a new nadir in Week 3's edition of the “Sunday Night Football,” as they failed to score a win again, losing to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford to the tune of a 22-9 score.

Like the Giants, Patrick Mahomes and the reigning AFC champions went winless after two weeks of football, but the Chiefs ultimately had the last laugh, showing more poise and better execution on the field than New York. With that loss, the Giants remain in search of their first win with new quarterback Russell Wilson.

New York's overall performance against the Chiefs was nothing much to write home about. Nabers can attest to that.

“I’m bummed,’’ Nabers said of the Giants' winless status, per Dan Martin of the New York Post. “Anybody would feel beat up after going 0-3.”

When pressed to put a level on his frustration amid another poor start to New York's season, just like in 2024, Nabers said, “How frustrated do you think? We’re 0-3. We can’t win a game. It’s frustrating. We can’t win.’’

New York even had a better three-week start in 2024. That season, the Giants lost their first two assignments before taking down the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Adding to Nabers' disappointment about the Chiefs game was his lack of production. After erupting for 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions and nine targets in Week 2's overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, the 22-year-old Nabers coughed up just 13 receiving yards on two catches and seven looks. Wilson struggled to connect with Nabers, who did not secure a catch until the fourth quarter.

It is not about to get easier for Nabers and the Giants, who were a horrid 1-for-10 on third downs against Kansas City. Waiting for them in Week 4 are the red-hot and undefeated Los Angeles Chargers at home. New York has started a season with four straight defeats only six times in history, and missed the playoffs in each of those campaigns.