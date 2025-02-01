Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is giving advice to his old team. The Giants are looking for a new quarterback, and Manning has some thoughts and insight on the search.

Manning wants New York to extensively study as much film as possible on all their possible quarterback additions. He made the comments on the Kay Adams show.

“You want to look and see, hey what is this play, what do I think the progression would be,” Manning said. “Are they getting the ball out on time, are they throwing it before the receivers are coming out of their breaks.”

New York has the no. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's widely expected the team will choose a quarterback at that spot, but nothing is certain. Time will tell what happens with that selection.

The Giants have interviewed several players who are entering the NFL Draft. New York's general manager Joe Schoen spoke highly of his meeting with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is not the only player getting a good look from the team.

Manning famously led the Giants to two Super Bowl championships, but his old team hasn't been as powerful since in the NFC. The Giants parted ways with Daniel Jones last season, not long after signing the quarterback to a contract extension.

Who will the Giants draft this year?

The Giants had a lot of expectations before the 2024 season to reach the playoffs with Jones at quarterback. Head coach Brian Daboll took over more play-calling duties for the Giants, and the team's offense was set to become explosive.

Nothing worked out the way it was intended. The Giants finished the season with a lousy 3-14 record, and Jones didn't even stay on the roster by the end of the year. Daboll also was able to hold onto his job by the skin of his teeth, but enters the 2025 campaign on the hot seat for the team.

Giants general manager Schoen thinks the team has weapons on offense, despite the struggles.

“The way we built our roster, four of our five starting offensive linemen coming back,” Schoen said, per NBC Sports. “In Malik Nabers, you have a No. 1 receiver on the roster. Young tight end that was really promising this year in Theo Johnson. [Running back] Tyrone Tracy. The cupboard’s not bare offensively.”

Schoen surely hopes that this prediction proves correct. While Daboll is certainly on the hot seat, the team's GM must also make the right decisions this offseason to put his team back on the map.