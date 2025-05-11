New York Giants legend Eli Manning had a hilarious 4-word response to his viral interaction with Jaxson Dart. The Giants are looking to return to the glory days of when Manning was under center, and it seems like the franchise has identified its longtime future at quarterback. New York traded up into the first round to select the Ole Miss standout with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dart is in no rush to start with free agent signings Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston presumably ahead of him on the quarterback depth chart. Still, the 21-year-old is a high-upside talent under center who will get his opportunity eventually. The good news is Dart is already reaching out to and meeting with the right people. In a social media post, the Giants' newest quarterback was seen having a conversation with Eli Manning, and the two-time Super Bowl winner had a hilarious caption to a photo of the two.

The pressure is on the Giants to show significant progress in 2025

While Dart might not significantly impact it, New York must have a major bounce-back year in 2025. The franchise is coming off another disappointing season that saw it finish 3-14 overall. Both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are on the hot seat and need to show some results immediately, which will not come easily in an NFC East division with two teams that just played in the NFC Championship game. Still, New York is coming off an overall very encouraging NFL Draft, which included several highly praised picks.

The headliner of this class was superstar defensive end Abdul Carter. The All-American edge rusher is a phenomenal talent who could make the Giants' defensive line one of the best units in the NFL. On the offense side of things, in addition to the selection of Dart, New York made a terrific pick in the fourth round of All-American running back Cam Skattebo. The Arizona State tailback has the versatility to contribute to the backfield immediately.

Overall, time will tell whether the Giants' gamble on Dart will pay off. It would probably be best for the young quarterback to sit out this year and learn behind two savvy veterans in Wilson and Winston. However, that could all change if things don't go as planned early in the Giants' season.