The New York Giants will have a chance to change the trajectory of their franchise once John Harbaugh officially takes the reins as the team’s head coach, and it sounds as if he’s been ready to take on such a challenge.

According to Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, Harbaugh had his sights set on New York shortly after the Baltimore Ravens decided to move on.

“Two days after he was fired by the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh used the word “we” when he talked about the New York Giants. He did not catch himself or correct himself in our phone conversation, because it sounded right. It felt right,” O’Connor wrote.”

“He was picturing himself in that tunnel and on that sideline wearing the cap, jacket and colors of one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. Again, he was only 48 hours removed from a phone call with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti that separated him from 18 years of earnest and accomplished work, and he was already picturing himself leading the big team in the big city to victory.”

“I think we can win games next year with this roster and the players coming back,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh spent 18 seasons in Baltimore and helped lead the team to Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He will now try to turn around a team that is coming off a 4-13 season.

“At age 63, Harbaugh wanted this monumental challenge in the worst way. “This is the job for me,” Harbaugh said that night last week. Four years ago, when I asked him if he thought his kid brother Jim might want to go work for the Giants, who were in the market for a coach, Harbaugh paused before responding with more than a healthy dose of incredulity,” O’Connor wrote.

“The New York Football Giants?” Harbaugh said. “Are you kidding me?”