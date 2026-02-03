The New York Giants are in the middle of a massive identity shift, and veteran quarterback Jameis Winston has a few ideas on who should be calling the plays in 2026. With Big Blue searching for a new offensive coordinator to guide its young franchise cornerstone, Winston is looking toward a familiar face from the college ranks.

During a recent appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Winston suggested the Giants look into Charlie Weis Jr., the current offensive mastermind at Ole Miss. His reasoning? It’s all about rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“For the New York football Giants, I’m looking at like Davis Webb has been in the talks,” Winston told host Kay Adams. “But you know what, with us having Jaxson Dart and seeing how Ole Miss did this year in the College Football Playoff, what if we mix in Charlie Weis Jr.? I’m looking out for our young quarterback, man. I want him to be around people he’s familiar with.”

Davis Webb? Charlie Weis Jr.? Who does Jameis Winston want as the next Giants OC? 🤔@Jaboowins | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/gJDFKQk2jR — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 2, 2026

The logic is sound. Dart, whom the Giants selected 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, thrived under Weis Jr. at Ole Miss. In his final collegiate season, Dart led the nation in total offense per game (367.2 yards) and passing efficiency (180.7). That success translated quickly to the pros; after taking over for Russell Wilson in Week 4, Dart finished his rookie year with 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in 12 starts.

Dart’s dual-threat ability was the silver lining of a 4-13 Giants season. He capped off the year in style on January 4, leading the New York Giants to a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys. In that regular-season finale, Dart posted a career-high 110.2 passer rating, completing 22-of-32 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also showcased his legs, adding 32 rushing yards to finish the season with a franchise rookie record nine rushing scores.

While names like Davis Webb continue to circulate, Winston is clearly prioritizing chemistry. If the Giants want to unlock the full potential of their young star, reuniting him with the coach who helped him dominate the SEC might just be the “solution-oriented” move Winston is looking for.