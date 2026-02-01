The New York Giants started the 2026 offseason with a bang. New York hired John Harbaugh as their next head coach, which has the franchise looking like a challenger to Philadelphia in the NFC East. Now Harbaugh is hard at work building his coaching staff in New York. A few interesting candidates are apparently in play for one important coordinator role.

The Giants are planning to target former Titans head coach Brian Callahan and former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant OC role, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

New York reportedly “plans to or has talked” with both candidates.

Callahan, the son of NFL coach Bill Callahan, has been in the league as a coach since 2010. He was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati from 2019-23, including the team's Super Bowl run in 2021. Callahan was most recently the head coach of the Titans, but he was fired in the middle of his second season.

Meanwhile, Kingsbury is known around the NFL as an offensive genius. The former Texas Tech head coach was famously the head coach of the Cardinals from 2019-22 to start the Kyler Murray era.

Kingsbury was most recently the offensive coordinator in Washington over the last two seasons. His experienced with mobile quarterbacks like Murray and Jayden Daniels may be appealing to the Giants. Especially after Jaxson Dart played so well during his rookie season.

Harbaugh was rumored to want former Ravens OC Todd Monken to follow him to the Giants. But he ended up with the Browns after accepting their head coaching job on Wednesday.

Both sides apparently worked on a deal that could have made Monken New York's newest offensive coordinator. However, he could not pass up a head coaching role.

“The Giants and Todd Monken had worked on a deal for him to become OC in recent days. But his shot in Cleveland was a legitimate one, so Monken waited things out – now he’s the Browns head coach,” Fowler wrote on social media after Monken was hired in Cleveland.

New York was also interested in Denver's quarterbacks coach Davis Webb. However, he is now a prime candidate for Denver's offensive coordinator opening.

It will be exciting to see who Harbaugh eventually hires as his next offensive coordinator.