There was a lot of divisiveness over the New York Giants trading back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to pick Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. However, a former two-time Super Bowl champion running back with the Giants, Brandon Jacobs, seemingly believes picking Dart over Sheduer Sanders and other available quarterbacks was the right move.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Jacobs praised Giants general manager Joe Schoen. Jacobs initially thought the Giants needed the draft capital they traded to move up and select Dart, but he thinks it's a “great” pick. Asked specifically about taking Dart over Sanders, Jacobs liked the Ole Miss quarterback because of his “dual-threat abilities.”

“I hate comparing the guys,” he stammered. “I like Dart because he's been consistent. He's had good games, and he's had bad games. Between the two guys, I'll go with Dart just because [of] the stuff around him and the level of competition, being at Ole Miss, playing against your Alabamas, your Georgias, your LSUs,[and] teams like that consistently.

“I think he's more of a guy that wants to run the football. He don't mind pulling down and running. That's something also what we need,” Jacobs continued.

Still, Sanders is a “great quarterback” in Jacobs' eyes. However, he may bring too much “noise” with the media attention he brings. Jacobs theorized that could have played a part in Sanders' drop.

When asked to grade the Giants' first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Jacobs gave them an easy “A+.” He thinks the “only issue” is trading up to get Dart, giving up assets. They still walked away with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, so he is happy.

Ultimately, Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. They previously drafted Oregon quarterback in the third round of the draft as well.

Who is the Giants' 2025 draft pick Jaxson Dart?

The Giants' latest first-round quarterback investment, Dart, is a former First-team All-SEC player for Ole Miss. He played for Ole Miss — the same college as legendary Giants signal-caller Eli Manning — from 2022 to 2024 after transferring from USC.

After taking over the quarterback position at Ole Miss, Dart led them to 28 wins in 36 games. He is coming off his best season, during which he passed for nearly 4,300 yards while completing almost 70% of his passes. He added 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions through the air.

As Jacobs noted, he is a dual-threat quarterback. In 2023, Dart rushed for eight touchdowns. In 2024, he added 495 yards on the ground and three scores.

The Giants are hoping Dart leads them to the promised land in the competitive NFC East. They also signed veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. Third-year signal-caller Tommy DeVito is also still on the roster.