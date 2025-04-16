Finally, the beef has been ended between New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston and crabs.

He took part in the viral TikTok dance trend using Doechi's song “Anxiety.” The video begins with someone dressed in a crab suit. Winston comes in from the background and joins him in dancing to the song. “Crab and I squashed the beef,” his caption read.

Winston appears to be enjoying his first offseason as a member of the Giants. Soon, he will have a training camp battle against Russell Wilson to determine the team's starting quarterback.

Plus, the NFL Draft is coming up soon. It begins on Thursday, April 24, 2025, and will run through April 26. The Giants are selecting third overall in the first round, and there is a chance they bring in a rookie quarterback to compete with Winston and Wilson.

Giants quarterback Jameis Winston's controversial history with crabs

His TikTok video is referencing his past controversies involving crabs. While he was still in college at Florida State, he allegedly shoplifted crab legs from a Publix store in Tallahassee, Florida. As a result, he had to undergo 20 hours of community service.

Luckily, Winston seems to have learned from his past mistakes. The crab leg incident did not affect his draft stock too much, as Winston was still selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Since it happened, Winston has opened up about it. In February 2025, Winston said that he was “grateful” for the doors it opened.

“I am grateful that the crab legs have provided me with so many opportunities to talk about crab legs, get crab legs thrown at me, and you know what, get free crab legs from [New York-based] Fulton Fish Market. That’s the biggest thing,” Winston said.

He would have taken even more advantage of it if NIL existed at the time. “I would have been a [spokesman] for crab legs,” he quipped.

For now, Winston has made amends with crabs. He can now focus on the upcoming season, as he will have a chance to start for the Giants.

After playing his first five seasons with the Buccaneers, Winston was not re-signed by the team. He then spent four seasons in New Orleans with the Saints before signing with the Browns in 2024.

He eventually got his shot with the Browns, starting seven games and appearing in 12. Winston threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions throughout the season. He led them to two wins as the starter.